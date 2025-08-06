Suki Waterhouse Inks Major Deal With Island Records

(IR) Island Records is thrilled to announce the signing of platinum-certified indie pop songstress Suki Waterhouse to the iconic label. The partnership marks the beginning of a bold, bright, and brilliant new chapter in her already remarkable creative journey.

Suki has spent the past few years captivating global audiences with her evocative storytelling, genre-blending sound and magnetic stage presence from gracing the stage at Coachella and Lollapalooza to selling out her own international headlining tour.

Last fall, she released her sophomore album, Memoir of a Sparklemuffin, via Sub Pop Records, to critical acclaim from Interview Magazine who called it "her most vulnerable body of work yet" to the Los Angeles Times who said she "sparkles and shines" on the album to SPIN who hailed that it "marks an important milestone, solidifying her as an artist with a presence as enigmatic as it is captivating." In June, she gifted fans the deluxe edition of the album with several new songs and live recordings from her sold-out headlining shows at Brooklyn's Paramount Theatre, including a special performance of "Yeah! Oh, Yeah!" with Stephin Merritt of The Magnetic Fields, as well as her BBC Live cover of Clairo's "Sexy To Someone" recorded at London's Maida Vale Studios.

Suki will continue her Sparklemuffin Tour in Europe this month and will join Laufey this fall as direct support on the A Matter of Time tour, including multiple nights at New York's Madison Square Garden and Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena.

"Suki is an incredible artist and magnetic personality. Her creative world occupies a singular place in its artistic integrity and ambition. We're beyond excited to welcome her to the Island family and support her creative vision moving forward," said Justin Eshak and Imran Majid, Co-Chairmen and CEOs of Island Records.

Upcoming Tour Dates

Summer Festivals 2025

Sat. Aug. 08 - Aspen, CO - Up in the Sky Festival

Sparklemuffin UK/EU Tour, Summer 2025

Wed. Aug. 13 - St. Polten, AT - Frequency Festival

Fri. Aug. 15 - Charleville-Mezieres, FR - Cabaret Vert Festival

Sat. Aug. 16 - Biddinghuizen, NL - Lowlands Festival

Sun. Aug. 17 - Hasselt, BE - Pukkelpop Festival

Tue. Aug. 19 - Luxembourg, LU - Den Atelier

Wed. Aug. 20 - Paris, FR - Rock en Seine

Fri. Aug. 22 - Leeds, UK - Leeds Festival

Sun. Aug. 24 - Reading, UK - Reading Festival

Mon. Aug. 25 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town

Tue. Aug. 26 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town

Thu. Aug. 28 - Belfast, UK - Ulster Hal

Fri. Aug. 29 - Sun. Aug. 31 - County Laois, IE - Electric Picnic

Sun. Aug. 31 - Munich, DE - Superbloom Festival

Supporting Laufey, Fall 2025

Mon. Sep. 15 - Orlando, FL - Kia Center

Tue. Sep. 16 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

Thu. Sep. 18 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

Sat. Sep. 20 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

Sun. Sep. 21 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

Tue. Sep. 23 - Glendale, AZ - Desert Diamond Arena

Wed. Sep. 24 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena

Fri. Sep. 26 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto Arena

Sat. Sep. 27 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto Arena

Mon. Sep. 29 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

Tue. Sep. 30 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

Thu. Oct. 02 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

Sat. Oct. 04 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

Mon. Oct. 06 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center

Wed. Oct. 08 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks

Fri. Oct. 10 - Chicago, IL - United Center

Sat. Oct. 11 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

Mon. Oct. 13 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

Wed. Oct. 15 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Thu. Oct. 16 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Sun. Oct. 19 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Sun. Oct. 20 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Tue. Oct. 21 - Montreal, QC - Place Belle

Thu. Oct. 23 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

Fri. Oct. 24 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Arena

Mon. Oct. 27 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

Related Stories

Deadmau5, Suki Waterhouse Lead Somewhere Festival Lineup

Rilo Kiley Leads Additions To Kilby Block Party 6

News > Suki Waterhouse