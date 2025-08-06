Suki Waterhouse Inks Major Deal With Island Records

(IR) Island Records is thrilled to announce the signing of platinum-certified indie pop songstress Suki Waterhouse to the iconic label. The partnership marks the beginning of a bold, bright, and brilliant new chapter in her already remarkable creative journey.
Suki has spent the past few years captivating global audiences with her evocative storytelling, genre-blending sound and magnetic stage presence from gracing the stage at Coachella and Lollapalooza to selling out her own international headlining tour.
Last fall, she released her sophomore album, Memoir of a Sparklemuffin, via Sub Pop Records, to critical acclaim from Interview Magazine who called it "her most vulnerable body of work yet" to the Los Angeles Times who said she "sparkles and shines" on the album to SPIN who hailed that it "marks an important milestone, solidifying her as an artist with a presence as enigmatic as it is captivating." In June, she gifted fans the deluxe edition of the album with several new songs and live recordings from her sold-out headlining shows at Brooklyn's Paramount Theatre, including a special performance of "Yeah! Oh, Yeah!" with Stephin Merritt of The Magnetic Fields, as well as her BBC Live cover of Clairo's "Sexy To Someone" recorded at London's Maida Vale Studios.
Suki will continue her Sparklemuffin Tour in Europe this month and will join Laufey this fall as direct support on the A Matter of Time tour, including multiple nights at New York's Madison Square Garden and Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena.
"Suki is an incredible artist and magnetic personality. Her creative world occupies a singular place in its artistic integrity and ambition. We're beyond excited to welcome her to the Island family and support her creative vision moving forward," said Justin Eshak and Imran Majid, Co-Chairmen and CEOs of Island Records.
Upcoming Tour Dates
Summer Festivals 2025
Sat. Aug. 08 - Aspen, CO - Up in the Sky Festival
Sparklemuffin UK/EU Tour, Summer 2025
Wed. Aug. 13 - St. Polten, AT - Frequency Festival
Fri. Aug. 15 - Charleville-Mezieres, FR - Cabaret Vert Festival
Sat. Aug. 16 - Biddinghuizen, NL - Lowlands Festival
Sun. Aug. 17 - Hasselt, BE - Pukkelpop Festival
Tue. Aug. 19 - Luxembourg, LU - Den Atelier
Wed. Aug. 20 - Paris, FR - Rock en Seine
Fri. Aug. 22 - Leeds, UK - Leeds Festival
Sun. Aug. 24 - Reading, UK - Reading Festival
Mon. Aug. 25 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town
Tue. Aug. 26 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town
Thu. Aug. 28 - Belfast, UK - Ulster Hal
Fri. Aug. 29 - Sun. Aug. 31 - County Laois, IE - Electric Picnic
Sun. Aug. 31 - Munich, DE - Superbloom Festival
Supporting Laufey, Fall 2025
Mon. Sep. 15 - Orlando, FL - Kia Center
Tue. Sep. 16 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
Thu. Sep. 18 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena
Sat. Sep. 20 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
Sun. Sep. 21 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
Tue. Sep. 23 - Glendale, AZ - Desert Diamond Arena
Wed. Sep. 24 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena
Fri. Sep. 26 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto Arena
Sat. Sep. 27 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto Arena
Mon. Sep. 29 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena
Tue. Sep. 30 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
Thu. Oct. 02 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
Sat. Oct. 04 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
Mon. Oct. 06 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center
Wed. Oct. 08 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks
Fri. Oct. 10 - Chicago, IL - United Center
Sat. Oct. 11 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center
Mon. Oct. 13 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
Wed. Oct. 15 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
Thu. Oct. 16 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
Sun. Oct. 19 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
Sun. Oct. 20 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
Tue. Oct. 21 - Montreal, QC - Place Belle
Thu. Oct. 23 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
Fri. Oct. 24 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Arena
Mon. Oct. 27 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
Deadmau5, Suki Waterhouse Lead Somewhere Festival Lineup
Rilo Kiley Leads Additions To Kilby Block Party 6
Jack Osbourne Shares Tribute To His Legendary Father Ozzy- Win A Trip Maximum Metallica Launch Event- David Gilmour- more
The Damned, Sex Pistols Lead Riot Fest 2025 Late Night Aftershows- Ill Nino Cancel Tour- The Jesus Lizard Cancel Tour Dates After 'Serious Health Incident'- more
Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley & Bailey Zimmerman Rock Watershed Festival- Koe Wetzel & Friends: Stronger Together' Raises Over $774k For Flood Relief- more
Kevin Ross Tops Chart With 'Love In The Middle'- Danger Mouse and MorMor Team Up With New Song 'Wonder'- TYLA And WizKid Video For 'DYNAMITE'- more
Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day Three Report
Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day Two Report
Hot In The City: Drunk Shakespeare Staggers Into Phoenix
Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day One Report
Live: Beach Boys Icon Al Jardine Rocks Phoenix
David Gilmour 'Live At The Circus Maximus, Rome' In Cinemas & Imax Tickets On Sale
Ellefson-Soto Release Music Video for New Single 'Shout'
Blacklite District and Roman Fuel Rob Shiner's 'Oh Lord'
Great American Ghost Share Video For Cover Of Deftones' 'Hole in The Earth'
Hot Mulligan Debut 'Island in the Sun (feat. Cory Castro of Free Throw)' Video
Joel Amey Takes On Lead Vocals For Wolf Alice's New Song 'White Horses'
Watch Dirkschneider & The Old Gang's 'Dead Man's Hands' Video
Steven Wilson Launches New Progressive-Rock Show on SiriusXM's Deep Tracks