T. Graham Brown Welcomes Tanya Tucker To LIVE WIRE

(2911) GRAMMY-nominated, CMA and EMMY Award-winner, and Grand Ole Opry member T. Graham Brown returns with the latest episode of LIVE WIRE on SiriusXM's Prime Country (Channel 58), starting Wednesday, August 6 at 10/9c PM. This episode features a special interview with Country Music Hall of Fame member and GRAMMY-award winner, Tanya Tucker, whose hits include "If It Don't Come Easy," "Just Another Love," "Strong Enough To Bend," "Two Sparrows In A Hurricane," "Delta Dawn," and her Top 10 duet, "Don't Go Out," with T. Graham Brown, just to name a few.

"Nothing beats sitting down with one of your closest friends, and Tanya Tucker has been my pal since the beginning," shares Brown. "We have so much fun and can't wait for you to hear our conversation. I love ya, girl!"

Airing throughout August, the show will include live performances from legendary artists, including Alan Jackson, Gary Morris, Dwight Yoakam, Emmylou Harris, and Bob Seger, along with an exclusive interview with Tanya Tucker. Tune in for rare live recordings and untold stories from some of your favorite stars. LIVE WIRE is also available anytime on-demand through the SiriusXM app and Pandora NOW for listeners with a standard SiriusXM subscription.

Brown was recently honored with an EMMY award for Special Event Coverage at the 39th annual Midsouth EMMY Awards in Nashville, recognizing his standout performance in Still Playin' Possum: Music & Memories of George Jones. The televised tribute celebrated the legacy of George Jones and included appearances by artists like Trace Adkins, Lorrie Morgan, Travis Tritt, Tanya Tucker, Jelly Roll, and others. The event took place at the sold-out Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

T. Graham Brown's latest album, 'From Memphis to Muscle Shoals,' debuted at #1 on the iTunes Top Blues Album Chart and the Top 10 on the iTunes Country Top Albums Chart. The album features legendary collaborations with artists such as Bettye LaVette, Sam Moore, Delbert McClinton, Dwight Yoakam, Eddie Floyd, Little Anthony, Randy Houser, Sammy Hagar, Tanya Tucker, Wynonna, and Zach Williams. In addition to top spots on the iTunes Charts, the 14 new song collection has garnered over one million on-demand streams.

Additional airings in August include:

Wednesday, August 06 @ 10 pm ET

Thursday, August 07 @ 1 am and 3 pm ET

Sunday, August 10 @ 11 am ET

Tuesday, August 19 @ 12 am and 11 pm ET

Thursday, August 21 @ 3 am ET

Saturday, August 23 @ 2 pm ET

Sunday, August 24 @ 6 pm ET

Monday, August 25 @ 12 pm ET

T. Graham Brown's Upcoming Tour Dates:

AUG 06 - Grand Ole Opry / Nashville, Tenn.

AUG 08 - Grand Ole Opry / Nashville, Tenn.

AUG 23 - Georgia Mountain Fair / Hiawassee, Ga. (with Lorrie Morgan)

OCT 03 - Effingham Performance Center / Effingham, Ill.

OCT 11 - Daniel Boone Festival / Barbourville, Ky.

APR 30 - The Little Roy and Lizzy Music Fest / Lincolnton, Ga.

