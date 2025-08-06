TYLA And WizKid Reveal Video For 'DYNAMITE'

(Epic) On the heels of the release of her first new music since her debut album cycle, TYLA has released the music video for her highly-anticipated collaboration with WizKid, "DYNAMITE."

The new video feature, directed by NABIL, casts the GRAMMY-winners in a steamy precursor to a vacation in TYLA's latest venture with the legendary director.

The cinematic storytelling often found in TYLA music videos is once again present in "DYNAMITE," which opens with silent communication between the singer and her co-star WizKid, as the two enter the confines of a hotel. What follows is the flying sparks "DYNAMITE" describes-TYLA's touch literally produces them at various points in the video-as she and WizKid make good on a yearslong prophecy to collaborate, much to the excitement of TYLA's fanbase.

TYLA's reverence for WizKid, one of Nigeria and Africa's greatest living musical exports and an Afrobeats pioneer, dates back to the beginning of her career. The South African native has always publicly declared her admiration for the Nigerian superstar and trailblazer,and has profusely supported his ventures on social media. When the opportunity to work together first presented itself in 2022, TYLA pounced.

"I was very new, I didn't think he would be down for a session. But he was, he liked some of the stuff I played him," TYLA says, recalling the nerves she felt about working with one of her idols with the UK's Capital XTRA earlier this summer. Fortunately, "DYNAMITE" was one of the results of those early sessions.

"When I thought of doing a mixtape called 'WWP,' I went back to all my old demos and I remembered the Wiz one," TYLA told a London audience in July as she previewed 'WWP' pre-release. "And it was still good, like, after three years! I just told him, 'Let's finish it because I want to drop it'."

In the weeks leading up to the release of WWP fans speculated that the official version of "DYNAMITE" would be included, sending TYLA's audience into a tailspin on social media. From Instagram to TikTok, excited fans clamored for the new collaboration, noting that the first collaboration between two of African music's biggest stars would be a global event.

The term "global event" is fitting for TYLA's latest conquests - she's had a summer lined with them. She contributed all-new music to the Smurfs soundtrack in July, with her original song "Everything Goes Blue," and starred in headlining performances at the renowned Open'er Festival in Poland and the Tipsy Festival in Barbados. This week, TYLA announced her official Asia tour, with dates in Tokyo, Bangkok, Hong Kong, Manila and Singapore in November and December '25, with more dates to be announced.

Related Stories

TYLA Shares 'IS IT' Video

Tyla Finds 'Bliss' With New Video

Tyla Shares 'Push 2 Start Feat Sean Paul' Remix Video

Watch Dasha's 'Not At This Party' Video

News > TYLA