Watch Dirkschneider & The Old Gang's 'Dead Man's Hands' Video

(CSM) If you've been following the journey of "Babylon", the highly anticipated debut full-length album from Dirkschneider & The Old Gang, you already know what kind of powerhouse material this band delivers. Now, with the release of their fifth single, "Dead Man's Hand", the stakes are raised yet again. And if this is your first taste of the project, sit back, hit play, and enjoy this high-energy video clip pulled straight from the band's studio sessions.

"Dead Man's Hand" has a unique backstory: originally composed by Manuela Bibert on piano, the early demo featured only vocals and keys. From there, it was transferred note for note to guitar and Hammond organ. The results are unique: A pounding guitar riff meets a distorted, snarling organ line to form the backbone of a song that's both driving and infectious.

Udo Dirkschneider, the iconic frontman and heavy metal legend, brings a vocal performance which by his own admission - are exceptional for him. But the surprises don't stop there: both Peter Baltes and Manuela step up with unexpected vocal highlights, adding rich texture and dimension to the track. And then there's the chorus: a hands-in-the-air, stadium-sized refrain that just begs you to shout or sing along with.

With a "good time" spirit that perfectly balances the song's grit and groove, "Dead Man's Hand" showcases everything that makes DIRKSCHNEIDER & THE OLD GANG a thrilling new chapter in classic metal history.

Watch the official video now, straight from the studio floor!

