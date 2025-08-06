Win A Trip Maximum Metallica Launch Event

(SiriusXM) Metallica will exclusively launch Maximum Metallica, a new year-round music channel debuting Friday, August 29 on Channel 42 and the SiriusXM app. Lars Ulrich made the special announcement with Howard Stern, live on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show this morning. To celebrate the new channel, SiriusXM will host a live performance by Metallica at Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett, NY, sponsored by Hertz, on Thursday, August 28.

SiriusXM is going full throttle with the addition of Maximum Metallica, a new full-time channel dedicated to one of the most celebrated rock bands of all time. "The Most Metallica Anywhere," the exclusive channel delivers continued access to Metallica's expansive catalog - from mega hits and deep cuts to live shows and behind-the-scenes stories straight from the band. Additionally, fans can expect rare recordings, exclusive interviews, and surprises curated by the band members themselves. Whether you're a lifelong fan or a recent addition to the Metallica family, this is your front-row seat to all things Metallica.

Maximum Metallica will launch Friday, August 29 at 12:00 pm ET and will be available for free in all SiriusXM-equipped vehicles through the month of September giving non-subscribers a chance to experience the human-curated, premium service.

The band's exclusive performance in celebration of the channel, recorded live at Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett, NY, will premiere on Monday, September 1 at 12:00 pm ET. The one-of-a-kind show will bring the intensity and power of Metallica's stadium-filling M72 World Tour to one of the most intimate settings they have played in decades, for a lucky audience of SiriusXM subscribers. SiriusXM subscribers and fans can enter for a chance to attend the exclusive concert event, sponsored by Hertz here.

Metallica live at Stephen Talkhouse will rebroadcast throughout the week on air on Maximum Metallica (ch. 42) and will be available on the SiriusXM app. Additionally, the full concert will air on Howard Stern's SiriusXM channel Howard 101 on Friday, September 5 at 7:00 pm ET and PT.

Metallica's performance will be the latest in a series of special concerts SiriusXM has presented at Stephen Talkhouse. Artists who have previously performed for SiriusXM listeners at the famed Hamptons music venue include Brandi Carlile, Coldplay, Dave Matthews, Ed Sheeran, Jelly Roll, The Killers and Mumford & Sons.

