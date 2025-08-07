Ed Sheeran Recruits Rupert Grint For 'A Little More' Video

(Atlantic) Multiple-GRAMMY-winning, Diamond-certified, global superstar Ed Sheeran has unveiled his new single "A Little More," alongside the official music video which features actor Rupert Grint.
"A Little More" is the latest track released from Ed's much-anticipated, forthcoming album Play, arriving everywhere on September 12 via Gingerbread Man Records/Atlantic Records.
Witty and sharp in its lyricism, and underpinned with blues elements through its sound, "A Little More" carries with it a message of self-preservation and moral courage. Sheeran wrote the song alongside DAVE (who previously worked with Sheeran on "Nothing On You", "F64"), Blake Slatkin (Charli XCX, Kid Laroi), Cirkut (The Weeknd, Lil Nas X) and Johnny McDaid (Sheeran's longtime collaborator) - production comes from Blake Slatkin and Cirkut.
The official video, directed by Emil Nava (Post Malone, Dua Lipa), sees the return of Rupert Grint, who first teamed-up with Ed in the official video for "Lego House" in 2011 where he played the character of an obsessive Sheeran fan. The comedic visual - featuring multiple wardrobe changes, with Sheeran playing most of the characters throughout - lifts off from where "Lego House" ended. The video begins with a man (Rupert Grint) being released from prison. Desperately trying to remedy his unlawful past by living a "normal" life, he keeps seeing Ed at his every turn, which begins to unnerve him. Shaking it off, he eventually meets his future wife (Nathalie Emmanuel), culminating with a traditional wedding. However, as Grint's character pans the church while standing at the altar, he's not only in for a shock when he sees a sea of wedding guests appear as Sheeran, but also when he lifts the veil of his "bride."
"A Little More" is the follow-up to Sheeran's single "Sapphire," which he worked on with Arijit Singh. The pair released a special version of the track last month, with Ed singing a chorus in Hindi and Punjabi, and Arijit singing a verse in Hindi and Punjabi and a chorus in English. The result was a blissful cross-cultural fusion of languages and cultures, adorning the song's celebration of love. Earlier this week, the companion video for "Sapphire" received four nominations for the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards.
Ed Sheeran Delivers 'Drive' Video From F1 The Movie Soundtrack
Ed Sheeran Premieres 'Sapphire' Video
Ben Kweller Talks Loss, Ed Sheeran and New Album With Zane Lowe
Stream LeoStayTrill's 'Home Alone' EP
Metallica's Lars Ulrich Addresses Sphere Las Vegas Rumor- Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home Documentary To Premiere August 18th- more
Jack Osbourne Shares Tribute To His Legendary Father Ozzy- Win A Trip Maximum Metallica Launch Event- David Gilmour- more
Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley & Bailey Zimmerman Rock Watershed Festival- Koe Wetzel & Friends: Stronger Together' Raises Over $774k For Flood Relief- more
Ed Sheeran Recruits Rupert Grint For 'A Little More' Video- Key Glock Reveals 'Blue Devil' Video- Yves Teams With PinkPantheress For New Track 'Soap'- more
Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day Four Report
Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day Three Report
Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day Two Report
Hot In The City: Drunk Shakespeare Staggers Into Phoenix
Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day One Report
joan Preview New Album With 'Lucid Dreaming'
Metallica's Lars Ulrich Addresses Sphere Las Vegas Rumor
Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home Documentary To Premiere August 18th
Hear Winona Fighter Unplug For Violent Femme's 'Blister In The Sun' Cover
Of Monsters and Men Return With 'Ordinary Creature' Video
Peter Gabriel Taking Fans Back To 1982 With 'Live At Womad'
Saving Abel 'Keep Swinging' With New Video
Trivium Announce 'Struck Dead' EP With 'Bury Me With My Screams' Video