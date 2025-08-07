Hear Winona Fighter Unplug For Violent Femme's 'Blister In The Sun' Cover

(BPM) Rising punk act Winona Fighter has today shared their take on Violent Femme's "Blister In The Sun", out now via Rise Records. On the new cover, front woman and multi-instrumentalist Coco Kinnon shares: "The inspiration for doing a cover of 'Blister In The Sun' came when we were talking about doing an acoustic variant of our record," shares front woman and multi-instrumentalist Coco Kinnon. "We love to honor those who have paved the way in everything we do, so it was only natural for us to pay homage to the folk-punk legends themselves, Violent Femmes. We are really stoked about this cover and getting a nod of approval from the band themselves made us all the more proud and excited."

Adds Violent Femmes co-founder and bassist Brian Ritchie: "I am thrilled to hear Winona Fighter's reinterpretation of our eternal standard, Blister In the Sun. We are always proud when our music seeps into subsequent generations of musicians and listeners. Winona's pithy approach keeps much of the original energy, while adding several novel details. Coco's lead vocal seems true to Gordon's blueprint until she substitutes attention-getting high harmonies for the melody. The song was always androgynous and non-gendered. This is amplified in Winona Fighter's take. I also love when, after a relaxed pace for the bulk of the song, the band sends the song into the stratosphere like a rocket ship at the very end by kicking ass and turning up the volume. Nice touch."



"Blister In The Sun" will be featured on the upcoming deluxe edition of the band's critically acclaimed debut album My Apologies To The Chef. Set to be released digitally on September 5th with limited edition vinyl available for pre-order now, the expanded album will feature acoustic versions of every song from the original record, as well as their cover of Beastie Boys' "Sabotage" and the recently released track "(Don't Get) CLOSE".

Related Stories

Winona Fighter Expand 'My Apologies To The Chef'

Winona Fighter Unplug For New Version Of 'You Look Like A Drunk Phoebe Bridgers'

Winona Fighter Expand Yes, Chef Tour

Winona Fighter Take Aim With 'R U FAMOUS' Video

News > Winona Fighter