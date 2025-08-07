joan Preview New Album With 'Lucid Dreaming'

(MUSES) Beloved alt-pop duo joan-Alan Benjamin Thomas and Steven Rutherford-offer up another taste of their forthcoming new album, this won't last forever, due on September 25, with their latest single, "lucid dreaming," a melodic and mesmerizing fever dream of an earworm.

"This song is about your relationship feeling like a dream, almost like you're watching yourself be a part of it rather than actually being a part of it," shares joan. "You're making yourself take in the moments, but also having a gut feeling that your time together is fleeting. Getting too in your own head, so much so that it hazes your ability to feel what's real and what is just a memory you created in your mind. Ultimately, it's an encouragement to take advantage of the moments you have, and not to overthink it too much, because this won't last forever."

Speaking to the song's creation, joan adds: "Alan came to the studio one day and said that he heard this melody in his dream the night before. We were trying to figure out what song it was, and realized that it was just something he wrote in his sleep. So we immediately got into it and wrote the song in what felt like 30 minutes. Sometimes you sit and bang your head against the wall for two weeks before anything good comes out of it. And sometimes it feels like you're the first person at the supermarket and everything you grab off the shelf is fresh and ripe. That's what that day felt like in the studio and those memories of writing it made this song special to us."

The release of "lucid dreaming" - and its accompanying music video - follows joan's previous single "alibi" which made major waves in the streaming world, including placements on Spotify's New Music Friday, Chill Pop, and All New Pop. The band previously released "body language," as well as a feature on K-pop group EPEX's single "so nice", which the duo also wrote and produced. Earlier this summer, joan wrapped a string of tour dates with Bloc Party which followed their spring headline run, "the close friends tour." Previous headline dates include 15,000+ capacity venues in Philippines, Thailand, Singapore and Hong Kong.

In recent times, joan have released a series of singles including "face," "magic," "eyes," and "heartbodymindsoul," building anticipation for their forthcoming new album. With over 200 million global streams and more than one million monthly listeners, joan continues to evolve their sound, all while staying rooted in the emotional honesty and sonic nostalgia that fans have come to love.

From their debut EP portra to their full-length album superglue and their global touring history, including sold-out dates in Asia and support slots for COIN, The Aces, and MisterWives, joan are carving out a unique lane in the alternative pop scene.

