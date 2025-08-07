Jon Nolan & Good Co. Premiere 'Sea Glass' Video

(MPG) Jon Nolan & Good Co. released "Sea Glass," the latest single from Slow Cooker, Nolan's forthcoming album with Good Co., his band of hometown friends, out September 19 via Strolling Bones Records. On the album, the New Hampshire native underscores his relatable storytelling with eloquent folk-inspired songcraft accented by flourishes of country and rock brought to life during cozy and relaxed jam sessions which took place in his hometown of Newmarket. Released alongside a gorgeous, heartfelt music video, "Sea Glass" beautifully captures this spirit using imagery of ocean-worn glass and driftwood to reflect on how love, grief, and time shape who we become.

The music video stars two of Portland, Maine's most respected and prolific musical figures-Jon Roods (Rustic Overtones, Paranoid Social Club) and Anna Lombard (Gypsy Tailwind, Love by Numbers)-and was co-directed by Nolan and Jay Boyington. Boyington's rich, cinematic style brings the beauty of Maine as a spectacular backdrop that's as layered as the song itself. The story of the video follows a fictional romance between a lobsterman (Roods) and his mysterious new neighbor (Lombard). What begins as a lighthearted and visually lush montage of new love evolves into a more emotional journey-mirroring the song's metaphor of sea glass: once whole, then broken, reshaped by time and turmoil, and ultimately rediscovered with even more beauty.

"Sea glass is a lovely metaphor for life and relationships," says Nolan. "Not everything that is beautiful is built in comfort. Trust is so often built in repair. Things get broken and tossed around by the world, and still come back more interesting, more textured, more valuable-that felt deeply human. Jon and Anna brought that to life with incredible heart. They are fierce and fearless creatives. I'm so happy they were willing to join me in this endeavor."

"We spent two intense days on midcoast Maine and knew we left with something great," Nolan adds on the making of the video. "We're gonna stir people's hearts with this one. I don't know how people survive filming a movie, emotionally! And this song is definitely one of the emotional centers of the record. Jay Boyington (cinematographer/co-director) and I knew it would benefit from a parallel, emotional narrative, not a literal one. Fans of Jon (Roods) and Anna (Lombard)'s music will be knocked out by how good their dramatic acting is."

During the summer of 2022, Nolan, who fronts the alternative country band Say ZuZu, experienced a surge of inspiration so he launched a new music project "just for fun." At first, he holed up in the attic of a friend's barn with collaborators Geoff Taylor [bass] and Rick Habib [drums]. "We were eventually kicked out for being too loud," Nolan laughs. Despite losing their de facto clubhouse, the guys welcomed Zack Tremblay [guitar] into the fold, cementing the lineup for Jon Nolan & Good Co.

By fall, The Stone Church Music Club in Newmarket agreed to allow Jon access to its upstairs living room. On the first Sunday of each month, he would host the Slow Cooker Sessions in this space. Friends would freely come and go, hangout, sit in a circle, and play live. However, these moments simply begged to be recorded. So Jon Nolan & Good Co. cut what would become Slow Cooker over the course of four sessions. Jon and Geoff co-produced the record, completing a handful of overdubs at the former's home studio.

"Slow Cooker is more than just an album," says Jon. "It's evidence of a new season of creative meaning for me. Each song is a story from my life or my imagination that sort of became a series of little fires that the band gathered around one by one to stoke, feed, and tend to. We want people to come join us and warm themselves by these stories-on the record or at our shows."

"Crafting this record was like remembering how to make music again and enjoy it," he notes. "I felt this new sense of freedom. I can just write songs that bring me joy and build them out with my friends. There's nothing like being in a room and creating music that stirs hearts."

Beyond a storied history with Say ZuZu spanning multiple studio and live albums and countless shows, Jon's own catalog includes two solo albums, namely When The Summers Lasted Long [2006] and Everything Has Changed [2014]. Now, he kicks off another chapter, beginning with Slow Cooker.

Related Stories

Jon Nolan Previews New Album 'Slow Cooker' With 'On My Own'

News > Jon Nolan