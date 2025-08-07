Jordan Davis Holds Album Release Party For 'Learn The Hard Way'

(U Music) Friends, family, media, and industry colleagues all gathered at One Garage in Nashville to celebrate the upcoming release of multi-platinum award-winning artist Jordan Davis' album, Learn The Hard Way. The new album is set for official release on August 15th, via MCA. Davis was joined on stage by moderator Kelleigh Bannen as he shared stories behind the songs on the upcoming record before performing a selection of the new hits.
Davis performed hit songs "Bar None," "Learn The Hard Way," "Turn This Truck Around," and "Son Of A Gun" off Learn The Hard Way. Davis was also joined by special surprise guests Marcus King, who performed the duet "Louisiana Stick," and Carly Pearce, who performed "Mess With Missing You." The heartfelt gathering also included a thank you from Jordan to all the album's songwriters, with a special commemorative memento for being part of his third official full-length album.
Davis will next head to Jimmy Kimmel LIVE! August 14th to perform his top 10 hit single, "Bar None," and TODAY August 21st to promote the official release of his new album and the upcoming launch of his fall Ain't Enough Road tour. The headlining tour kicks off September 11th in Greater Palm Springs, CA and will make stops at Los Angeles' Greek Theatre (9/18), New York City's Radio City Music Hall (10/2), and more.
