.

Jordan Davis Holds Album Release Party For 'Learn The Hard Way'

08-07-2025
Jordan Davis Holds Album Release Party For 'Learn The Hard Way'

(U Music) Friends, family, media, and industry colleagues all gathered at One Garage in Nashville to celebrate the upcoming release of multi-platinum award-winning artist Jordan Davis' album, Learn The Hard Way. The new album is set for official release on August 15th, via MCA. Davis was joined on stage by moderator Kelleigh Bannen as he shared stories behind the songs on the upcoming record before performing a selection of the new hits.

Davis performed hit songs "Bar None," "Learn The Hard Way," "Turn This Truck Around," and "Son Of A Gun" off Learn The Hard Way. Davis was also joined by special surprise guests Marcus King, who performed the duet "Louisiana Stick," and Carly Pearce, who performed "Mess With Missing You." The heartfelt gathering also included a thank you from Jordan to all the album's songwriters, with a special commemorative memento for being part of his third official full-length album.

Davis will next head to Jimmy Kimmel LIVE! August 14th to perform his top 10 hit single, "Bar None," and TODAY August 21st to promote the official release of his new album and the upcoming launch of his fall Ain't Enough Road tour. The headlining tour kicks off September 11th in Greater Palm Springs, CA and will make stops at Los Angeles' Greek Theatre (9/18), New York City's Radio City Music Hall (10/2), and more.

Related Stories
Jordan Davis Holds Album Release Party For 'Learn The Hard Way'

Jordan Davis And Marcus King Share 'Louisiana Stick'

Stream Jordan Davis' New Song 'Turn This Truck Around'

Jordan Davis Added to 2025 Gulf Coast Jam

NEEDTOBREATHE and Jordan Davis Team Up For 'Among Friends'

News > Jordan Davis

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Jack Osbourne Shares Tribute To His Legendary Father Ozzy- Win A Trip Maximum Metallica Launch Event- David Gilmour- more

The Damned, Sex Pistols Lead Riot Fest 2025 Late Night Aftershows- Ill Nino Cancel Tour- The Jesus Lizard Cancel Tour Dates After 'Serious Health Incident'- more

Day In Country

Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley & Bailey Zimmerman Rock Watershed Festival- Koe Wetzel & Friends: Stronger Together' Raises Over $774k For Flood Relief- more

-
Day In Pop

Kevin Ross Tops Chart With 'Love In The Middle'- Danger Mouse and MorMor Team Up With New Song 'Wonder'- TYLA And WizKid Video For 'DYNAMITE'- more

Reviews

Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day Four Report

Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day Three Report

Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day Two Report

Hot In The City: Drunk Shakespeare Staggers Into Phoenix

Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day One Report

Latest News

Peter Gabriel Taking Fans Back To 1982 With 'Live At Womad'

Saving Abel 'Keep Swinging' With New Video

Trivium Announce 'Struck Dead' EP With 'Bury Me With My Screams' Video

Singled Out: saturdays at your place's what am I supposed to do?

David Gilmour 'Live At The Circus Maximus, Rome' In Cinemas & Imax Tickets On Sale

Ellefson-Soto Release Music Video for New Single 'Shout'

Blacklite District and Roman Fuel Rob Shiner's 'Oh Lord'

Great American Ghost Share Video For Cover Of Deftones' 'Hole in The Earth'