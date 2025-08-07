Key Glock Reveals 'Blue Devil' Video

(Republic) Continuing a recent series of high-octane visuals, Key Glock reveals the music video for his new single "Blue Devil" out now. Of course, the song remains a favorite from his acclaimed chart-dominating 2025 album, Glockaveli.
This time around, he turns everything blue in the clip! Sapphire hues glisten on-screen as the camera closes in on Key Glock. Lasers beam across the screen, jewelry shimmers, and a blue tunnel beckons. Taking a victory lap, he jests, "Money callin', gotta go!" Complete with blue horns atop his head, the video affirms his star power once again.
Last week, he celebrated his birthday by unveiling the "Money Habits" video, which followed the visuals for "World Is Ourz" and "Glockaveli." It all just brings us one step closer to the release of the highly anticipated Deluxe titled Glockaveli: All Eyez On Key-coming soon.
Glockaveli has made a tidal wave-size splash. Upon arrival, it captured #2 on the Billboard Top Rap Albums Chart, cracked the Top 5 of the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart, and stormed the Top 10 of the Billboard 200, the Album Sales Chart, and the Vinyl Albums Chart. During its second frame, it has held strong in the Top 5 of the Top Rap Albums Chart and Top 10 of the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart.
He notably garnered two nominations at the 2025 BET Awards in the categories of "Best Male Hip Hop Artist" and "Video of the Year" for "3AM in ToKEYo." He landed a massive co-sign from none other than Beyonce as she used "Gang Sh*t No Lame Sh*t" as an interlude on the Cowboy Carter Tour. Plus recently Justin Bieber has used songs from the album on numerous social media posts during his SWAG era.
Inciting tastemaker applause, Billboard spoke to him in-depth about the record, going on to profess, "Key Glock has quietly established himself as one of the biggest rap stars out of Memphis." HotNewHipHop hailed it as "a deeper phase in the Memphis rapper's creative development," and XXL raved, "The new effort finds Mr. Cutthroat delivering excellent lifestyle rap while putting on game." Perhaps, Baller Alert put it best, "'Glockaveli' is sure to be a standout in his catalog for years to come."
This is not just a new era - it's Key Glock stepping into his power.
