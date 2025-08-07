Luke Marzec Takes Fans To Pastoral Coast Of England With 'Broken Promises' Video

(Reybee) Fresh from his latest single "Broken Promises" receiving airplay and high praise from BBC Radio 2's DJ Spoony and highly regarded music blog Earmilk respectively, British multi-instrumentalist, producer and singer-songwriter Luke Marzec has unveiled a beautifully shot video for the track.

The evocative video sees his powerful gravely vocals reach into the deep emotions with hearty feeling, as his brass work swings and sways conjuring nostalgia and hazy memories of summers gone by. There's the feeling of classic soul records intertwined with modern influences and Marzec's own storytelling that makes for a truly satisfying and soul stirring listening experience.

Directed by acclaimed British visual artist Alice Carfrae, the music video for "Broken Promises" sees Marzec journeying through pastoral towns along the English coast and contrasting it with those of stasis and claustrophobia. Charming visuals of Victorian piers and amusements that have long outlived their glory days give way to scenes of him finding freedom, as the black and white video eventually turn to color and he swims out to the sunset, giving closure to the past and signaling renewal for better days to come.

Marzec originally wrote 'Broken Promises' about jumping on a plane and going to the other side of the world for a new beginning in life, but the process of filming the video in his home country has given him a fresh outlook on the meaning of the track. "In putting together the final cut of the video, we discovered a deeper truth within the song," he reveals. "You don't need to get on a plane to find the change you seek; you can experience something beautiful, new and inspiring right on your doorstep. It just depends how you look at it. That's the amazing thing about a camera lens: just by changing the angle through which you look at something, you can put that subject in a whole new perspective. The story you tell in the edit can give it a whole new context. And ultimately, a new meaning. Just like life and all its problems," he further explains.

These themes also resonate with the deeper meaning within Marzec's forthcoming album: Something Good Out Of Nothing, a record that was created with the belief in music's power to heal, uplift, and remind us that every ending can be the start of something good. The album was conceived in two distinct halves: Side A, released digitally earlier this year which explored memory and nostalgia, while Side B leans into themes of resistance and possibility. This unique release strategy allowed each side to stand on its own before coming together in a full-length LP - showcasing Marzec's signature blend of soul-rooted songwriting, richly layered instrumentation, and experimental production.

