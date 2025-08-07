Marian Hill's Samantha Gongol Announces Debut Solo EP With 'When You're Hot You're Hot'

(HHPR) In anticipation of her forthcoming EP 'Flash in the Pan!, Samantha Gongol, best known as one-half of the multi-Platinum duo Marian Hill, has shared new song "When You're Hot You're Hot". The track arrives alongside an official video that incorporates scenes from her web series Flash in the Pan!.
'Flash in the Pan!', Samantha's debut solo project, will be released on Friday, August 20. Featuring "When You're Hot You're Hot" as well as previously released singles "Flash in the Pan!" and "Planes Are Low", the 8-track EP marks a new musical direction for Gongol as she explores themes of self-reflection, uncertainty, and the passage of time.
Coinciding with today's single release and EP announcement, Samantha has unveiled the final episode of her semi-autobiographical web series, Flash in the Pan!. The six-part series, created by and starring Samantha and her real-life brother, Tommy Gongol, follows a fictionalized version of Sam as she navigates what happens when a once-rising pop star ends up back in her childhood bedroom at 35. Watch the full series here.
The finale opens with Sam dusting off an old guitar for a seemingly private acoustic performance of her song "Flash in the Pan!" on her parents' back deck. Chaos quickly follows courtesy of her brother, whose antics lead to the leaked security camera footage of Sam's performance going viral, setting the stage for an unexpected career revival.
With both the web series and EP, Samantha Gongol delves into the complexities of getting older, confronting the fear that her moment in the industry might have passed, and wrestling with the question of whether to keep going or walk away. While fans of Marian Hill will undoubtedly recognize her signature emotive vocal delivery, 'Flash in the Pan!' brings an unexpected, playful energy that signals Samantha's desire to break new ground as she goes solo.
