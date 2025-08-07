Of Monsters and Men Return With 'Ordinary Creature' Video

(2b) Icelandic indie-folk icons Of Monsters and Men return with their new self-produced single, "Ordinary Creature." Written on a summer night in Iceland and recorded in their studio there, the track was shaped by playfulness, intuition, and a shared sense of renewal. It carries that signature bittersweet joy Of Monsters and Men do best: a delicate dance of lightness and quiet longing, perfectly capturing that sweet spot between who we are and who we're becoming.
About the song, the band shares: "Ordinary Creature is about the feeling of yearning for that someone that brings you comfort. It's about when you start feeling better after a period of not feeling so great. That moment when you start coming back to yourself again and remembering what it's like to be an ordinary creature."
Directed by Erlendur Sveinsson, the accompanying music video captures the band during a summer night and early morning in Iceland, as they ride through the quiet streets of the tiny coastal town of Selvogur.
Alongside the new track, the band have also announced All Is Love and Pain in the Mouse Parade, their first full-length album in six years, set for release on October 17th. This deeply introspective and richly textured record explores the paradox at the heart of the human experience, the inseparable dance of joy and sorrow, love and pain. Drawing inspiration from the band's personal lives, family, community, and the generations that came before them, co- singer and lyricist Nanna Hilmarsdóttir describes their collective history as part of the "Mouse Parade," a shared narrative that shapes the album's emotional landscape.
