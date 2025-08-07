Prime Video Releases The Runarounds Official Trailer

(Arista) Prime Video released the official trailer for The Runarounds, which features the original song "Funny How The Universe Works" performed by the band at the center of the story. The music drama series from the creators of Outer Banks will premiere all eight episodes on Monday, September 1, 2025 exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Arista Records will be releasing the official soundtrack coinciding with the series' release on September 1. Today, they dropped the band's first two singles - "Funny How The Universe Works" and "Senior Year" - available now on all platforms here. "Funny How The Universe Works" features in the series trailer and "Senior Year" is the first song written and recorded by the real-life band.

The Runarounds follows a group of recent high school graduates from Wilmington, North Carolina, who come together the summer after graduation to form a rock band, united by their shared love of music and near-impossible dream of stardom. Over the course of one unforgettable summer, they throw themselves into the pursuit of their big break-falling in love, getting into trouble, and building the kind of bonds that feel like family along the way. With original music, romantic entanglements, and the raw highs and lows of coming-of-age, The Runarounds captures the rush of risking everything at the edge of adulthood to chase your dreams.

The series stars real-life musicians-William Lipton, Axel Ellis, Jeremy Yun, Zende Murdock, and Jesse Golliher-along with Lilah Pate, Maximo Salas, Kelley Pereira, Marley Aliah, Mark Wystrach, Brooklyn Decker, Hayes MacArthur, and Shea Pritchard.

Executive Producers include Jonas Pate, Joon Yun, David Wilcox, Josh Pate, Shannon Burke, Scott Lambert, and Lisa Mae Fincannon, with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Matt Thunell for Skydance Television. The Runarounds is produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Skydance Television.

Will Lipton on "Funny How the Universe Works": "Funny How The Universe Works" is one of the older songs in The Runarounds repertoire! I had this desire to write an upbeat tune on a similar plane as "Mr. Brightside" by The Killers, with lots of storytelling in the verses and major dynamics. The whole band really rallied and brought this song to life with insane drum fills and ripping solos. It was magical the first time we played it in rehearsal before our show at USC.

Axel Ellis on "Senior Year": "Senior year" was the first song that was nailed down for the pilot. Jesse sent me an idea one night for a verse and a chorus, it just made sense. We were looking for a song that highlighted how it felt to graduate high school, not knowing what's next. We finished the song up pretty quickly after the first idea was sent. Our director Jonas suggested adding an outro which wound up being a really fun choice, we pulled from Backseat Lovers' Kilby Girl for inspiration.

Related Stories

News > The Runarounds