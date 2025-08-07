Saving Abel 'Keep Swinging' With New Video

(PFA) On the heels of the excitement from their last surprise release "Dodged A Bullet," rockers Saving Abel are releasing a music video for their newest track now available everywhere "Keep Swinging."

The band comprised of Jared Weeks (vocals), Riley Haynie (guitars), Blake Scopino (guitars), Greg Young (bass), and Dave Moraata (drums) create an upbeat rocker driven by Weeks' unmistakable vocals. The song - written by Weeks and collaborator Skidd Mills - talks about not giving up in the face of adversity as Weeks sings "Keep pushing, keep swinging."

The song is now available via all digital service providers. The video - directed by Austin Dellamano in conjunction with Weems Creative - showcases a boxer getting ready for his next fight and the training that leads to victory.

Saving Abel is hitting the road in support of the two new tracks on the recently announced Keep Swinging tour. The 23-city headline tour kicks off on August 30 in French Lick, IN and wraps up on October 25 in Stroudsburg, PA. Along the way, the tour will make stops in Greenville, SC (September 4); Cleveland, OH (September 16) Corpus Christi, TX (September 30)and Baltimore, MD (October 15) to name a few. Rising hard rockers Dead Sugar will be joining Saving Abel on their electric shows while New York quartet King Falcon will be joining the band on their acoustic dates. Tickets for all shows are on-sale and information on all shows and VIP packages can be found at: https://www.savingabel.com/tour.

Keep Swinging 2025 Headline Tour Dates

Sat, Aug 30 - French Lick, IN - Party at Pakota *

Wed, Sep 3 - Fredericksburg, VA - Hard Times Cafe at Four Mile Fork *

Thu, Sep 4 - Greenville, SC - Radio Room *

Fri, Sep 5 - South Salisbury, NC - Smoke Out Rally *

Sun, Sep 7 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In *

Mon, Sep 8 - Memphis, TN - Minglewood Hall *

Wed, Sep 10 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse Stage & Grill *

Thu, Sep 11 - Des Plaines, IL - The Des Plaines Theatre *

Sat, Sep 13 - Lansing, MI - Grewal Hall at 224 *

Sun, Sep 14 - Cincinnati, OH - The Ludlow Garage *

Tue, Sep 16 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop *

Thu, Sep 18 - Chesterfield, MO - Diesel Concert Lounge *

Sat, Sep 20 - Iowa City, IA - First Avenue Club *

Sun, Sep 21 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue *

Tue, Sep 30 - Corpus Christi, TX - Brewster Street Icehouse Downtown #

Thu, Oct 2 - Elk City, OK - Blockhouse Sports Bar #

Fri, Oct 3 - Plano, TX - Love & War in Texas #

Sat, Oct 4 - Tahlequah, OK - Dewain's Place #

Wed, Oct 15 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage Presents *

Fri, Oct 17 - Liverpool, NY - Sharkey's Event Center *

Thu, Oct 23 - Foxborough, MA - Six String Grill & Stage *

Fri, Oct 24 - Manchester, NH - Angel City Music Hall *

Sat, Oct 25 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater *

* Special Guests: Dead Sugar

# Special Acoustic Show with King Falcon

