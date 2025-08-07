The Douglas Ray Jaffe Project Streaming 'Angles' EP

(PLA) The Douglas Ray Jaffe Project releases Angles, a new four-song EP, a striking fusion of literary artistry and evocative sound, following its highly anticipated debut EP No Bounds. This unique musical venture showcases four original new tracks, each crafted from the poetic words of author, poet, and modern-day philosopher Douglas Ray Jaffe whose goal is to never fit into a genre box.

The new singles "To Pass," "Brooklyn Eyes," "Today's Forecast... Anything Goes," and "Paychecks and Daydreams" captivate with their thought-provoking lyrics, powerful melodies, and rich vocal performances from up-and-coming artists, making it a standout at the intersection of contemporary music and poetry. The four tracks, which showcase Jaffe's gift for painting a picture, feature lyrics from his poetic musings, brought to musical life through the collaboration with various composers and vocalists.

Produced by the talented and Emmy-nominated Craig Brandwein (Center Sound Productions), the Douglas Ray Jaffe Project explores a diverse soundscape, seamlessly blending literary elegance with dynamic, genre-defying arrangements. With Brandwein's masterful production at the helm, Angles delivers a transcendent experience, where Jaffe's enigmatic words meet music in perfect harmony.

Each of the four tracks on Angles features a distinct collaboration with a range of talented vocalists, whom Jaffe gives full creative freedom, ensuring that every song has its own voice. From delicate harmonies to passionate vocal performances, the EP elevates Jaffe's deeply introspective poetry to an entirely new dimension. "My songs are different in the respect that they are deeper than most," says Jaffe. "Similar to the artists that lend their unique vocals to each track, I give myself freedom to say what I want to say."

Douglas Ray Jaffe's thought-provoking lyrics invite listeners into a world of reflection, introspection, and human connection about everything from the stress of a 24 7 news cycle to the aggravation of working a job that sucks your soul. As a modern-day philosopher, Jaffe's words challenge the norms and inspire profound questions about life, love, and the nature of human existence. His poetry, oftentimes inspired by his favorite hobby, people-watching, set to Brandwein's masterful production, resonates deeply and offers an immersive and emotional journey through sound and verse.

"That openness to subject matter, which can range from marveling at the beauty of the world to expressing sorrow for a lost love, is most important to my songwriting," says Jaffe.

Angles Tracklisting:

"To Pass"

"Brooklyn Eyes"

"Today's Forecast...Anything Goes"

"Paychecks and Daydreams"

Available now on all major streaming platforms, the EP is an essential listening experience for anyone seeking a blend of intelligent lyricism, evocative music and captivating performances.

The Douglas Ray Jaffe Project EP represents a bold new direction in musical storytelling, one that invites listeners to also question the stories behind strangers' eyes, a daily activity that inspires Jaffe's songwriting, and view the world like a child.

