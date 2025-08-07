.

Yves Teams With PinkPantheress For New Track 'Soap'

(ADA) Continuing a rapid rise worldwide as an artist to watch, revered South Korean singer-songwriter Yves, formerly of K-pop girl group LOONA, drops her highly awaited new EP Soft Error today via PAIX PER MIL/ADA. The EP features lead single "Soap" featuring multiplatinum international phenomenon PinkPantheress.

Soft Error showcases the scope of Yves' ever-evolving signature style across its six songs. Blending a resolve tinged with resignation and dreamy synth textures, first single "White Cat" encapsulates her signature sense of composed chaos.

Soft Error features notable guest features with Yves teaming up with none other than critically acclaimed UK artist PinkPantheress on the instant earworm "Soap," which samples Rebecca Black's "Sugar Water Cyanide," while Bratty lends a Spanish-language cameo to "Aibo," adding another dimension to the project altogether. It's this kind of gleeful unpredictability and uncompromising creativity that further distinguish Yves from the rest.

The genre-shifting global songstress has reached a point professionally and personally where she's confident enough to simply exist in the moment and allow her artistry to breathe like never before in Soft Error.

