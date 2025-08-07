(ADA) Continuing a rapid rise worldwide as an artist to watch, revered South Korean singer-songwriter Yves, formerly of K-pop girl group LOONA, drops her highly awaited new EP Soft Error today via PAIX PER MIL/ADA. The EP features lead single "Soap" featuring multiplatinum international phenomenon PinkPantheress.
Soft Error showcases the scope of Yves' ever-evolving signature style across its six songs. Blending a resolve tinged with resignation and dreamy synth textures, first single "White Cat" encapsulates her signature sense of composed chaos.
Soft Error features notable guest features with Yves teaming up with none other than critically acclaimed UK artist PinkPantheress on the instant earworm "Soap," which samples Rebecca Black's "Sugar Water Cyanide," while Bratty lends a Spanish-language cameo to "Aibo," adding another dimension to the project altogether. It's this kind of gleeful unpredictability and uncompromising creativity that further distinguish Yves from the rest.
The genre-shifting global songstress has reached a point professionally and personally where she's confident enough to simply exist in the moment and allow her artistry to breathe like never before in Soft Error.
Yves Previews 'Soft Error' EP With 'White Cat' Video
Metallica's Lars Ulrich Addresses Sphere Las Vegas Rumor- Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home Documentary To Premiere August 18th- more
Jack Osbourne Shares Tribute To His Legendary Father Ozzy- Win A Trip Maximum Metallica Launch Event- David Gilmour- more
Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley & Bailey Zimmerman Rock Watershed Festival- Koe Wetzel & Friends: Stronger Together' Raises Over $774k For Flood Relief- more
Ed Sheeran Recruits Rupert Grint For 'A Little More' Video- Key Glock Reveals 'Blue Devil' Video- Yves Teams With PinkPantheress For New Track 'Soap'- more
Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day Four Report
Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day Three Report
Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day Two Report
Hot In The City: Drunk Shakespeare Staggers Into Phoenix
Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day One Report
joan Preview New Album With 'Lucid Dreaming'
Metallica's Lars Ulrich Addresses Sphere Las Vegas Rumor
Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home Documentary To Premiere August 18th
Hear Winona Fighter Unplug For Violent Femme's 'Blister In The Sun' Cover
Of Monsters and Men Return With 'Ordinary Creature' Video
Peter Gabriel Taking Fans Back To 1982 With 'Live At Womad'
Saving Abel 'Keep Swinging' With New Video
Trivium Announce 'Struck Dead' EP With 'Bury Me With My Screams' Video