Annie Bosko Declares 'Tequila Time' With New Single And Visualizer

(QHMG) As she continues to build to her forthcoming debut LP, rising singer/songwriter Annie Bosko releases "Tequila Time," a coastal break-up anthem available now via QHMG/Stone Country Records. The California native partnered with Codigo 1530 to bring the song's "spirit" to life, featured in the "Tequila Time" visualizer.
"I wanted to explore adding Latin influences into my music," shares Bosko. "Growing up out West, I've always loved Latin culture, and we were intentional about making this one feel like an escape to a beach in Mexico, with accordion, maracas and a guiro.
"Seeing as many of us have needed a little liquid courage to get through tough times," she adds, "I hope this song brings a smile - and maybe a toast - to anyone who's been there."
Written by Bosko alongside David "Messy" Mescon and Bridgette Tatum, "Tequila Time" pairs a laid-back groove with a dose of humor, turning a tough moment into a reminder that sometimes the best course of action is to let go:
She should win an Instagrammy
For the picture that she posted
Got your arm around her in it
Now I know why I got ghosted
She's champagne high class
I'm anejo in a flask
Y'all can both go kiss
my shot glass
It's tequila time it's tequila time
Nothin' goes better with heartbreak and lime
Than another pour of ain't gonna hurt no more
Sayin' adios problemos cause I'm on
Tequila time
