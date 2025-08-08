Bad Wolves Share 'Say It Again' Feature The Rasmus' Lauri Ylonen

(SRO) Bad Wolves will release a special deluxe edition of their album 'DIE ABOUT IT' on September 19. The Better Noise Music release will contain nine new tracks, including a rebooted "Say It Again" featuring Lauri Ylonen, frontman of The Rasmus, the 6x Platinum and 8x Gold-certified, record-breaking Finnish rock outfit.
Bad Wolves drummer and founder, John Boecklin, shared about the track: "This song has always meant a lot to me-I've always loved it-but I never expected it to evolve the way it did with The Rasmus. In my opinion, it's some of the best lyricism on the album, and I'm really glad it's finally getting the spotlight it deserves. It's truly some of our best work."
"This song hit me hard and energized me," says Ylonen. "It used to be one of my top workout songs before I got to sing on it!"
Originally released on November 3, 2023, via Better Noise Music, "DIE ABOUT IT" showcases 14 tracks-including "Hungry For Life" (feat. Daughtry)--that push the band's sound in new directions, blending heavy riffs and distinctive melodies. The album has surpassed 32 million streams, with accompanying videos amassing over 3.8 million views.
"We're proud to announce 'DIE ABOUT IT (DELUXE),'" says John Boecklin. "It's fun for us to be able to continue celebrating the 'DIE ABOUT IT' album in this way. It gives us a chance to revisit our material with a different perspective and refresh the release that we're still in love with. There are songs that were written during the album sessions that you never got to hear and some fun reinterpretations of tracks that you've already heard. Lots to dig in on here, see you soon Wolfpack!"
