Beauty School Dropout Streaming 'Two Of Us' video

(MUSES) L.A. rock band Beauty School Dropout continue to thrill their growing legion of fans with the release of their latest single, "Two Of Us," from their forthcoming debut album, "Where Did All The Butterflies Go?" slated to be released on September 5 and produced by acclaimed producer Neal Avron (Fall Out Boy, twenty one pilots, Linkin Park).
"Two Of Us" is a propulsive, in-your-face rocker that doubles as a love song - albeit a fiery one. "I don't want your body/I just want your faith," lead singer Colie Hutzler sings with unbridled passion. Coinciding with the single's release, Beauty School Dropout -comprised of Hutzler, Beepus, Bardo, and Colton Flurry - also today debuts the song's wet and wild official music video that finds the band firing on all cylinders in the midst of a torrential downpour.
"TWO OF US is a love song (or lack thereof) that's meant to be equally as heavy hearted as it is a journey of banging synths, whaling guitars and pulsing dynamics."
Beauty School Dropout's catalog, which includes their heralded first two releases, We Made Plans And God Laughed and Ready To Eat, have amassed over 90 million streams globally and more than five million views on YouTube to date, receiving praise from major outlets like Billboard, Alternative Press, SPIN, NME, Grammy.com, Kerrang, Rock Sound, and many others.
The rock band have hit the road in a major way this year, touring alongside blink-182 and Alkaline Trio later this summer in addition to newly-announced dates with letlive. Additionally, they are featured as part of both the Idobi Radio Summer School tour as well as on Warped Tour.
