Chase Rice Heralds 'Eldora' Album With New Song 'Circa 1943'

(EBM) Chase Rice has shared his brand new single "Circa 1943" and announced that he will be releasing his new studio album, "Eldora", on September 19th. With ELDORA Diamond-certified songwriter proves once again that he's not chasing anything but the truth. The follow-up to 2024's Go Down Singin' - his first release since stepping away from the major label system - doubles down on the grit, heart and unfiltered storytelling that's always been at the core of Rice's songwriting.
Written primarily in the quiet solitude of Eldora, Colorado, in the days following his recent performance at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre, the 12-song album Rice revealed directly to fans is as much a reflection of place as it is of person. In that mountain stillness, he found a creative reset - one rooted not in chasing hits or chart positions, but in chasing moments that matter and songs that leave a mark.
"This is the kind of music I've always loved and the kind of stories I've always wanted to tell," reflects Rice. "I hope the past few years have helped fans see that this is the real me, not the person who was chasing trends or afraid to do something different. ELDORA isn't about proving anything - it's about making something that's real and letting it speak for itself."
That intention is clear in the release of today's offering, "Circa 1943." Written by Rice alongside Wyatt McCubbin and producer Oscar Charles, the song tells a bittersweet love story set against the backdrop of World War II, paying quiet tribute to the courage and heart of the Greatest Generation. Listen HERE.
"Harold and Berniece were my mom's parents," shares Rice. "They didn't meet around 1943, he never took a bullet to the leg to my knowledge, she had brown eyes, not blue, he was not a Marine (he was very proudly Air Force), and she was not a nurse in our military. However, he did make her laugh and loved her with every ounce of his being. Their names are the only true parts about this story - nevertheless, I hope it honors them and anybody from the Greatest Generation who fought and/or died for our amazing country."
Today's release joins "Two Tone Trippin'" in previewing the forthcoming project, with the jangly, guitar-picking joyride capturing the heart of summer and the spirit of a classic American truck - revving up a well-worn symbol of Country storytelling with fresh detail and classic Country flair.
