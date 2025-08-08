Chicago Expand Chart Topping Hits Collection For 50th Anniversary

(fcc) Chicago IX: Greatest Hits Expanded' has just been released as a 2LP Black vinyl set and single CD and released to celebrate the original collection's 50th anniversary.

The new edition expands the original 11-track lineup into a 21-track collection that now includes songs from every studio album the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers released between 1969 and 1980. New additions like "Street Player," "Thunder and Lightning," and "Baby, What A Big Surprise" extend the timeline through the '70s and up to the dawn of the '80s, while early cuts like "Questions 67 and 68" and "Free" help round out the band's formative years. Signature tracks from the original release-such as "25 or 6 to 4," and "Saturday in the Park"-remain central to the collection. Several songs from Chicago (1970) appear in their Steven Wilson remix/edit versions, first issued in 2017.

The updated selection reflects a broader retrospective of Chicago's first decade, with the cover artwork subtly revised from its original white background to a new gold backdrop in honor of the album's golden anniversary.

Tracklisting

1. "Questions 67 And 68"

2. "Beginnings"

3. "Make Me Smile" (2017 Steven Wilson Remix/Edit)

4. "25 Or 6 To 4" (2017 Steven Wilson Remix/Edit)

5. "Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is?"

6. "Free"

7. "Colour My World" (2017 Steven Wilson Remix)

8. "Saturday In The Park"

9. "Dialogue (Part I & II)"

10. "Feelin' Stronger Every Day"

11. "Just You 'n' Me"

12. "(I've Been) Searchin' So Long"

13. "Call On Me"

14. "Wishing You Were Here"

15. "Old Days"

16. "If You Leave Me Now"

17. "Baby, What A Big Surprise"

18. "Alive Again"

19. "No Tell Lover"

20. "Street Player"

21. "Thunder And Lightning"

