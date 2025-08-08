DJs From Mars Team With David Guetta For 'Things I Haven't Told You'

(UR) Italian duo DJs From Mars have made a slice of their own dance music history collaborating with the former 4 x World No.1 DJ David Guetta and the legendary British electronic outfit Audio Bullys.
After years of working together behind the scenes, DJs From Mars have now officially teamed up with global superstar David Guetta for a brand-new track. Titled 'Things I Haven't Told You', the song is an explosive rework of Audio Bullys' classic 'We Don't Care', which originally peaked at #15 on the UK charts in 2003.
The idea was born directly from David Guetta, who invited DJs From Mars, renowned for their mash-up prowess, to reinvent the track with a modern, festival-ready UK garage twist. The very first demo hit the mark immediately: tested in both artists' live sets, it received overwhelming crowd reactions, quickly becoming one of Guetta's most powerful "secret weapons" this summer.
Now officially signed to Spinnin' Records, the track gets its official release this August.
"Working with David on this project is a dream come true. After so many years of backstage collaborations, seeing our name alongside his on an official release fills us with pride. We poured all our energy into this track, and it's been incredible to watch it come alive on the world's biggest festival stages," say DJs From Mars with enthusiasm.
The result is a high-octane crossover of UK garage, house, electro-punk, and mainstage energy; a track built to get everyone moving, from long-time Audio Bullys' fans to David Guetta's millions of global followers.
