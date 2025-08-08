Goose Share New Single 'Royal'

(BHM) Goose has shared their new single, "Royal," premiering everywhere today via No Coincidence Records. The track plants its feet firmly from the first note, setting up a tight, muscled groove with its bombastic opening riff.
Dirty guitar licks, accented by playful Wurlitzer hits, introduce the story of Royal, a transient musician whose burning ambition threatens to get the best of him. "Royal" bounces and heaves with 70's roots rock sensibility; stutter-step lyrics give way to the scorching tone of Rick Mitarotonda's guitar as he uncorks a gritty, high-octane solo pushed forward by a slapping bass and a driving, metronomic beat.
Having recently made their triumphant sold-out headline debut at New York City's world-famous Madison Square Garden, Goose returns to the road next week with an eagerly anticipated performance at Park City, UT's Park City Song Summit (August 14-16), followed by headline dates, festival appearances, and more. Highlights include a one-night-only show as special guest to Dave Matthews Band set for Sunday, August 31 at George, WA's The Gorge Amphitheatre, a sold-out headline performance at Burlington, VT's Waterfront Park (September 14), and two-night stands at Louisville, KY's historic The Louisville Palace (September 23-24) and Richmond, VA's Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront (October 2-3), as well as the band's 12th annual Goosemas holiday celebration, set for December 12-13 at Providence, RI's Amica Mutual Pavilion. $1 from every ticket sold for Goosemas will benefit Backline, a 501(c)(3) non-profit that connects music industry professionals and their families with mental health and wellness resources.
