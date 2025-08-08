Jason Aldean Rocks Sold Out Crowd At Full Throttle Tour Stop In Nashville

(BBR) ACM Artist of the Decade and 3X Entertainer of the Year, Country powerhouse Jason Aldean brought his FULL THROTTLE tour to Bridgestone Arena in Nashville last night, playing "an amazing show" (Parade) with a jam-packed set list of 22 hits to the sold-out crowd.
Having solidified his "Country superstar status" (Variety) with 30 No. 1 career hits at Country radio, nearly 20 billion streams, and more than 20 million albums sold with "his own recipe...one that has vaulted him to the pinnacle of Country music success" (Atlanta Journal Constitution), Aldean headlined the venue "for the fifth time in 13 years" (The Tennessean) and showcased his reigning Artist of the Decade status to the crowd at Bridgestone, who sang every word of the show's setlist. The "event highlighted that the enduring vocal quality and earnest storytelling of the performer have allowed him to usher in a new career chapter" (The Tennessean).
Prior to the show, Aldean was honored with a SoundExchange Hall Of Fame Award, presented by SoundExchange's Associate Director of Artist & Industry Relations Marc Rucker, for being among the most streamed artists of all time. Rucker noted numerous Aldean tracks have landed in their top 1000 tracks of all-time, including "You Make It Easy," "Dirt Road Anthem," "Big Green Tractor," and more. Additionally, BMG Americas' President, Frontline Recordings Jon Loba also surprised Aldean with a 4X Platinum plaque for his debut album.
Aldean kicked off the show with "Hicktown," and played from his catalogue of 30 #1 hits and fan favorites before later surprising the crowd with special guest Kane Brown--who Aldean gave one of his first tour opening slots to early on-- bringing him out to sing Aldean's #1 crossover hit "Dirt Road Anthem," before ending the night with his Grammy-nominated hit "If I Didn't Love You," and #1 hits "My Kinda Party" and "She's Country." Openers included Nate Smith and RaeLynn.
Produced by Live Nation, Aldean's FULL THROTTLE TOUR is currently in full swing and heads to Noblesville, IN tonight (8/8) and Pittsburgh, PA on Saturday (8/9) before heading to Dallas, Houston, Austin, Raleigh, Charlotte and more cities across the US and internationally.
The Georgia native recently announced the international extension of his FULL THROTTLE Tour, adding dates in New Zealand and Australia starting in 2026. The FULL THROTTLE WORLD TOUR marks Aldean's first time headlining New Zealand and his first return to Australia since headlining in 2016 - where he became the first headliner to ever sell out CMC Rocks QLD Country Music. Aldean's 2026 international run is set to kick off Thursday, February 19th at Spark Arena in Auckland, before heading to Australia for additional headlining dates including Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney. Aldean will also headline inaugural country music experience, Sunburnt Country, with headlining shows scheduled for Toowoomba, Hunter Valley, and Canberra.
Jason Aldean Bridgestone Arena Set List:
Hicktown
Lights Come On
Amarillo Sky
Why
When She Says Baby
Whiskey Drink
Night Train
Burnin' It Down
Crazy Town
Big Green Tractor
Take A Little Ride
Trouble With A Heartbreak
The Truth
Tattoos On This Town
Fly Over States
Try That In a Small Town
You Make It Easy
Dirt Road Anthem
Girl Like You
If I Didn't Love You
My Kinda Party
She's Country
Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley & Bailey Zimmerman Rock Watershed Festival
Jason Aldean Heading Down Under Of Expanded Full Throttle World Tour
Jason Aldean Scores His 30th No. 1 With 'Whiskey Drink'
Jason Aldean To Kick Off Sports Illustrated Stadium Concert Series
Stream mgk's 'Lost Americana' Album- Spiritbox Recruited By Babymetal For 'My Queen'- The Guess Who Announce First Reunion Show- more
Metallica's Lars Ulrich Addresses Sphere Las Vegas Rumor- Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home Documentary To Premiere August 18th- more
Jason Aldean Rocks Sold Out Crowd At Full Throttle Tour Stop In Nashville- Chase Rice Heralds 'Eldora' Album With New Song 'Circa 1943'- Lanie Gardner- more
Jonas Brothers Release 'Greetings From Your Hometown'- Ed Sheeran Recruits Rupert Grint For 'A Little More' Video- Key Glock Reveals 'Blue Devil' Video- more
Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day Four Report
Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day Three Report
Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day Two Report
Hot In The City: Drunk Shakespeare Staggers Into Phoenix
Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day One Report
The Guess Who Announce First Reunion Show
Spiritbox Recruited By Babymetal For 'My Queen'
Bad Wolves Share 'Say It Again' Feature The Rasmus' Lauri Ylonen
John 5 Reveals Special Guests On 'Ghost' Album And Shares 'Deviant' Video
Chicago Expand Chart Topping Hits Collection For 50th Anniversary
Goose Share New Single 'Royal'
Beauty School Dropout Streaming 'Two Of Us' video
The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus Reveal 'X's For Eyes' Title Track