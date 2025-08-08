Jason Aldean Rocks Sold Out Crowd At Full Throttle Tour Stop In Nashville

(BBR) ACM Artist of the Decade and 3X Entertainer of the Year, Country powerhouse Jason Aldean brought his FULL THROTTLE tour to Bridgestone Arena in Nashville last night, playing "an amazing show" (Parade) with a jam-packed set list of 22 hits to the sold-out crowd.

Having solidified his "Country superstar status" (Variety) with 30 No. 1 career hits at Country radio, nearly 20 billion streams, and more than 20 million albums sold with "his own recipe...one that has vaulted him to the pinnacle of Country music success" (Atlanta Journal Constitution), Aldean headlined the venue "for the fifth time in 13 years" (The Tennessean) and showcased his reigning Artist of the Decade status to the crowd at Bridgestone, who sang every word of the show's setlist. The "event highlighted that the enduring vocal quality and earnest storytelling of the performer have allowed him to usher in a new career chapter" (The Tennessean).

Prior to the show, Aldean was honored with a SoundExchange Hall Of Fame Award, presented by SoundExchange's Associate Director of Artist & Industry Relations Marc Rucker, for being among the most streamed artists of all time. Rucker noted numerous Aldean tracks have landed in their top 1000 tracks of all-time, including "You Make It Easy," "Dirt Road Anthem," "Big Green Tractor," and more. Additionally, BMG Americas' President, Frontline Recordings Jon Loba also surprised Aldean with a 4X Platinum plaque for his debut album.

Aldean kicked off the show with "Hicktown," and played from his catalogue of 30 #1 hits and fan favorites before later surprising the crowd with special guest Kane Brown--who Aldean gave one of his first tour opening slots to early on-- bringing him out to sing Aldean's #1 crossover hit "Dirt Road Anthem," before ending the night with his Grammy-nominated hit "If I Didn't Love You," and #1 hits "My Kinda Party" and "She's Country." Openers included Nate Smith and RaeLynn.

Produced by Live Nation, Aldean's FULL THROTTLE TOUR is currently in full swing and heads to Noblesville, IN tonight (8/8) and Pittsburgh, PA on Saturday (8/9) before heading to Dallas, Houston, Austin, Raleigh, Charlotte and more cities across the US and internationally.

The Georgia native recently announced the international extension of his FULL THROTTLE Tour, adding dates in New Zealand and Australia starting in 2026. The FULL THROTTLE WORLD TOUR marks Aldean's first time headlining New Zealand and his first return to Australia since headlining in 2016 - where he became the first headliner to ever sell out CMC Rocks QLD Country Music. Aldean's 2026 international run is set to kick off Thursday, February 19th at Spark Arena in Auckland, before heading to Australia for additional headlining dates including Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney. Aldean will also headline inaugural country music experience, Sunburnt Country, with headlining shows scheduled for Toowoomba, Hunter Valley, and Canberra.

Jason Aldean Bridgestone Arena Set List:

Hicktown

Lights Come On

Amarillo Sky

Why

When She Says Baby

Whiskey Drink

Night Train

Burnin' It Down

Crazy Town

Big Green Tractor

Take A Little Ride

Trouble With A Heartbreak

The Truth

Tattoos On This Town

Fly Over States

Try That In a Small Town

You Make It Easy

Dirt Road Anthem

Girl Like You

If I Didn't Love You

My Kinda Party

She's Country

Related Stories

Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley & Bailey Zimmerman Rock Watershed Festival

Jason Aldean Heading Down Under Of Expanded Full Throttle World Tour

Jason Aldean Scores His 30th No. 1 With 'Whiskey Drink'

Jason Aldean To Kick Off Sports Illustrated Stadium Concert Series

News > Jason Aldean