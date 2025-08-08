John 5 Reveals Special Guests On 'Ghost' Album And Shares 'Deviant' Video

(FR PR) John 5 has announced new details including the full track listing and special guests for his highly anticipated solo album, Ghost, out October 10 and produced and mixed by Barry Pointer.
A new single also drops today called "Deviant" alongside a music video featuring drummer Stephen Perkins and bassist Bryan Beller of The Aristocrats. "Deviant" follows previously released singles "Hollywood Story" and "Fiend."
Says John 5 of the new single and upcoming album, "Ghost is perhaps my proudest achievement to date. To me, the meaning of life is doing what you love. And this is what I love. I am surrounded by ghosts in my life and I needed to honor them with this album. It is what I was meant to do. I'm so happy to have had some incredibly talented friends join me on this album. On 'Deviant,' Stephen Perkins' drums helped bring the track to life. And having the great Bryan Beller on bass... you can't get much better than that."
The full track list for Ghost includes:
Wicked World
Deviant (ft. Stephen Perkins on drums)
Strung Out
L.A. Express
Hollywood Story
Fiend (ft. Kenny Aronoff on drums)
Ghost
Moon Glow (ft. Matt Bissonette on bass and Marco Minnemann on drums)
You, Me And The Devil Makes Three (ft. Tommy Lee on hand claps and foot stomps)
Executioner (ft. Gregg Bissonette on drums)
John 5's long-time drummer Alex Mercado is featured on all other tracks.
