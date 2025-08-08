John McLaughlin and The 4th Dimension Release Live at the Montreux Jazz Festival 2022

(Chipster) John McLaughlin and his long-time band The 4th Dimension share "Live at the Montreux Jazz Festival 2022" worldwide via earMUSIC on Blu-ray+2 CDs, Heavyweight 2 LP Gatefold, and all digital platforms.

This stellar performance was captured when John and his band took to the stage of the revered Auditorium Stravinski on July 11th, 2022 with special guest pianist and vocalist Jany McPherson.

"This night was very special. I am so glad it was recorded. It was a kind of magical night. There was something extra in the music and in the air." - John McLaughlin

John's history with the revered Montreux Jazz Festivalspans 52 years as a headlining artist and sometime guest performer. Now available as a Blu-ray+2CD Digipak, 2 LP Gatefold and digital download, those who had the honor of being there can relive this monumental performance and those who couldn't be there now have the chance to see what they missed.

"This was a great night. Everybody was on. There was a vibe going on in the band and the audience felt it. It was a vibe going on between the band and the audience and it was outstanding." -John McLaughlin

A perfect example of this vibe runs through the new video for "Mr. DC." Dedicated to Modern Drummer hall of famer Dennis Chambers (who has played with John, P-Funk All Stars, Steely Dan, and Bill Evans amongst many others) "Mr. DC" is playful interplay between Jany McPherson's delightful voice and piano and both Gary Husband and Nicolas Viccaro on drums.

John McLaughlin brought a fusion of world music, jazz, and blues to the mainstream with his Mahavishnu Orchestra and recordings with Santana and The Rolling Stones as well as his groundbreaking "Live in San Francisco" albums with Al Di Meola and Paco de Lucia.

"Live at Montreux Jazz Festival 2022" is a masterclass in jazz fusion that travels all these worlds on one prestigious stage.

