Jonas Brothers Release 'Greetings From Your Hometown'

(Republic) Today, GRAMMY-nominated, multi-platinum superstars Jonas Brothers proudly present their long-awaited seventh studio album, Greetings From Your Hometown, out now via Republic Records-listen here.

Greetings From Your Hometown is a celebration of the Jonas Brothers' momentous journey and legacy over the past 20 years. Nearly seven years in the making, the album was carefully crafted using songs written across different periods of the past six to seven years, allowing the band to tell a rich, reflective story through music. Drawing inspiration from their New Jersey roots and lifelong musical influences, this album serves as a love letter to their hometown. The album features new collaborations with multi-platinum Australian singer-songwriter Dean Lewis on "Loved You Better," GRAMMY-winning rock band Switchfoot on the title track "Greetings From Your Hometown," and multi-platinum artist and producer Marshmello on the previously released fan favorite "Slow Motion." The band also teamed up with notable songwriters and producers on the record, including Ryan Tedder, Justin Tranter, Julian Bunetta, Alexander 23, MUNA's Josette Maskin, Mikky Ekko, and more. See the full tracklist for Greetings From Your Hometown-which includes their recent singles "I Can't Lose," "No Time To Talk," and "Love Me To Heaven".

This Sunday, August 10th, Jonas Brothers will kick off their highly-anticipated 2025 JONAS20: Greetings From Your Hometown Tour with a career-defining hometown show at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium, which promises to be a very special night full of one-of-a-kind surprises. Before hitting the stage, the band will return to American Dream-where they first held JONASCON with over 75,000 fans earlier this year-for an album release party event, which will feature a live Q&A and track-by-track conversation.

The JONAS20: Greetings From Your Hometown Tour will run through November across North America and feature a dynamic, career-spanning live show that highlights every chapter of the Jonas Brothers' 20 year career and their evolution as a band, including solo projects like Nick Jonas & the Administration, Nick Jonas' solo career, Joe Jonas' solo career, DNCE, and more. Select dates will feature special guests Marshmello, The All-American Rejects, and Boys Like Girls, as well as special local JONASCON pop-up events for fans. See the full list of tour dates below, and tickets are available now at ticketmaster.com.

Fans can watch Jonas Brothers LIVE in concert on their Greetings From Your Hometown 20th anniversary tour exclusively on Samsung TV Plus. Five concerts from throughout the tour will air live to fans around the world on Samsung Television Network. Dates include New Jersey's MetLife, Dallas, Houston, Orlando, and Buffalo, which will be streaming in 17 countries, including the US, Canada, UK, Korea, Brazil, France, India, and more.

Earlier this week, Jonas Brothers took over the NYC Ferry and performed a surprise acoustic set as they sailed along the East River in partnership with Samsung TV Plus, singing stripped-back versions of fan favorite hits from the past 20 years. Last night, the band appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to talk about the inspirations and creative process for Greetings From Your Hometown, as well as tease what fans can expect on the JONAS20: Greetings From Your Hometown Tour. This morning, they're kicking off the album's release with a special performance on TODAY's 2025 Citi Concert Series-be sure to tune in. TikTok is also celebrating the new album by letting fans discover Jonas Brothers in a whole new way with a new multi-tab hub featuring their album, tour, and exclusive fan content.

