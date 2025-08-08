Jordan Davis Plots His Biggest International Headline Tour To Date

(MCA) Multi-platinum award-winning singer/songwriter Jordan Davis has announced his return to the UK and Europe in February 2026 for his biggest international headline tour to date, the Ain't Enough Road Tour, with special guests Avery Anna and Solon Holt.

This run includes shows in Belfast, Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham, Zurich and a major London date at OVO Arena, with two additional dates to be revealed soon.

This news comes ahead of Davis' highly anticipated new 17-track album Learn The Hard Way, set for release on Friday, 15th August, featuring the record-breaking 8-week #1 at UK Country Radio and RIAA Gold-certified 'I Ain't Sayin'' and current single 'Bar None'.

UK/EU 2026 Tour Dates:

20th February - Belfast, Northern Ireland - SSE Arena

22nd February - Glasgow, Scotland - OVO Hydro

25th February - Manchester, England - O2 Apollo Manchester

26th February - Manchester, England - O2 Apollo Manchester

28th February - London, England - OVO Wembley Arena

1st March - Birmingham, England - O2 Academy Birmingham

4th March - Zurich, Switzerland - Volkshaus

