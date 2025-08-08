Maddie Lenhart Shares Vulnerable New Song 'Will You Think About Me'

(PN) Country artist Maddie Lenhart releases new single "Will You Think About Me," which captures the ache of letting go of someone you still love. Blending classic country storytelling with cinematic emotion, the track begins with quiet resignation and builds to a chorus full of vulnerable longing: "I ain't saying you gotta call, and I ain't saying you gotta come back, but baby, it'll help me sleep... to know that sometimes, I'm on your mind."

"The song is an honest, conversational moment that lives in the quiet ache of letting go," Maddie explains. It's the kind of track that hits hardest in the stillness - an unspoken question we're often too afraid to ask.

MORE ABOUT MADDIE LENHART: Maddie Lenhart was born and raised in the heart of Virginia's countryside, where she was singing before she could talk and writing songs before she could hold a pen. Her love for music only deepened with age, performing at every talent show she could find around her small town. After graduating college in the Blue Ridge Mountains, Lenhart followed her heart to Nashville and began working in the music industry.

As Holler puts it, "Anyone with a soft spot for Kacey Musgraves' Deeper Well will find a lot to fall in love with in the soul-soothing, deeply personal songwriting of Maddie Lenhart. Heartfelt, dreamy, and vulnerable, these are the kind of warm and comforting country songs that you'll want to turn to like a best friend when the world gets too much for you."

The COVID-19 pandemic became a turning point, prompting her to commit to writing and creating music full-time. She immersed herself in Nashville's songwriting community, sharing her story one song at a time on stages across the city.

Since releasing her debut single in September 2023, Maddie's career has taken off. Her breakout track "Sober" has racked up nearly 400,000 organic streams, earning her praise for her raw lyricism and magnetic voice. She's since headlined with her band at The Basement, played fan-favorite sets at The East Room and Bowery Vault, and sold out rounds at both the Listening Room Cafe and the iconic Bluebird Cafe. Most recently, Maddie returned home for a sold-out show at The Barns at Wolf Trap in Vienna, Virginia.

2025 has been monumental for Lenhart. She was named an Artist You Need to Know by Holler, performed on the Spotlight Stage at CMA Fest, and took the stage at The Kennedy Center in June. She has also been praised by the Academy of Country Music, Spotify, Apple Music, and other notable platforms, with numerous playlist adds and features.

