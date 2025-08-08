Maddie Lenhart Shares Vulnerable New Song 'Will You Think About Me'

(PN) Country artist Maddie Lenhart releases new single "Will You Think About Me," which captures the ache of letting go of someone you still love. Blending classic country storytelling with cinematic emotion, the track begins with quiet resignation and builds to a chorus full of vulnerable longing: "I ain't saying you gotta call, and I ain't saying you gotta come back, but baby, it'll help me sleep... to know that sometimes, I'm on your mind."
"The song is an honest, conversational moment that lives in the quiet ache of letting go," Maddie explains. It's the kind of track that hits hardest in the stillness - an unspoken question we're often too afraid to ask.
MORE ABOUT MADDIE LENHART: Maddie Lenhart was born and raised in the heart of Virginia's countryside, where she was singing before she could talk and writing songs before she could hold a pen. Her love for music only deepened with age, performing at every talent show she could find around her small town. After graduating college in the Blue Ridge Mountains, Lenhart followed her heart to Nashville and began working in the music industry.
As Holler puts it, "Anyone with a soft spot for Kacey Musgraves' Deeper Well will find a lot to fall in love with in the soul-soothing, deeply personal songwriting of Maddie Lenhart. Heartfelt, dreamy, and vulnerable, these are the kind of warm and comforting country songs that you'll want to turn to like a best friend when the world gets too much for you."
The COVID-19 pandemic became a turning point, prompting her to commit to writing and creating music full-time. She immersed herself in Nashville's songwriting community, sharing her story one song at a time on stages across the city.
Since releasing her debut single in September 2023, Maddie's career has taken off. Her breakout track "Sober" has racked up nearly 400,000 organic streams, earning her praise for her raw lyricism and magnetic voice. She's since headlined with her band at The Basement, played fan-favorite sets at The East Room and Bowery Vault, and sold out rounds at both the Listening Room Cafe and the iconic Bluebird Cafe. Most recently, Maddie returned home for a sold-out show at The Barns at Wolf Trap in Vienna, Virginia.
2025 has been monumental for Lenhart. She was named an Artist You Need to Know by Holler, performed on the Spotlight Stage at CMA Fest, and took the stage at The Kennedy Center in June. She has also been praised by the Academy of Country Music, Spotify, Apple Music, and other notable platforms, with numerous playlist adds and features.
Rising Country star Maddie Lenhart Shares New Song 'Time Traveler'
Stream mgk's 'Lost Americana' Album- Spiritbox Recruited By Babymetal For 'My Queen'- The Guess Who Announce First Reunion Show- more
Metallica's Lars Ulrich Addresses Sphere Las Vegas Rumor- Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home Documentary To Premiere August 18th- more
Jason Aldean Rocks Sold Out Crowd At Full Throttle Tour Stop In Nashville- Chase Rice Heralds 'Eldora' Album With New Song 'Circa 1943'- Lanie Gardner- more
Jonas Brothers Release 'Greetings From Your Hometown'- Ed Sheeran Recruits Rupert Grint For 'A Little More' Video- Key Glock Reveals 'Blue Devil' Video- more
Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day Four Report
Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day Three Report
Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day Two Report
Hot In The City: Drunk Shakespeare Staggers Into Phoenix
Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day One Report
The Guess Who Announce First Reunion Show
Spiritbox Recruited By Babymetal For 'My Queen'
Bad Wolves Share 'Say It Again' Feature The Rasmus' Lauri Ylonen
John 5 Reveals Special Guests On 'Ghost' Album And Shares 'Deviant' Video
Chicago Expand Chart Topping Hits Collection For 50th Anniversary
Goose Share New Single 'Royal'
Beauty School Dropout Streaming 'Two Of Us' video
The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus Reveal 'X's For Eyes' Title Track