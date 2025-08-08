Randy Travis Visits GRAMMY Museum Mississippi For Sold Out Members Only Event

(117) GRAMMY Award winning singer, songwriter, and actor Randy Travis - one of the most influential artists in the history of the genre - made a special appearance at GRAMMY Museum Mississippi on Tuesday, Aug. 5 as part of its An Evening With series. The exclusive members-only event, held in the Museum's 140-seat Sanders Soundstage, sold out in less than 24 hours.

Attendees were treated to an intimate evening featuring Randy Travis, his wife Mary Travis, and special guest vocalist James Dupre, who performed some of Randy's greatest hits, including "Forever and Ever, Amen," "Three Wooden Crosses," and more. A pre-event reception welcomed guests ahead of the program, setting the tone for a memorable night celebrating the legacy of the country music icon.

A highlight of the evening was a surprise live auction featuring a guitar signed by Randy Travis that went for $15,000. Proceeds from the winning bid benefited both GRAMMY Museum Mississippi's mission to promote music education and The Randy Travis Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to raising awareness for viral cardiomyopathy and providing arts and music enrichment for children. A special thank you goes to Paul Janoush for his generous support of these important causes. In an additional act of generosity, Janoush donated the signed guitar back to the Museum, where it will be added to the institution's permanent collection.

"We were thrilled to welcome Randy Travis, whose contributions to country music are immeasurable, for a truly unforgettable evening," said Emily Havens, Executive Director of GRAMMY Museum Mississippi. "The overwhelming response from our members and the generosity shown during the auction speak to the deep connection our community feels to Randy's legacy and to the power of music education."

"We are truly honored to sponsor An Evening with Randy Travis at the GRAMMY Museum Mississippi," said Michael Belenchia, President and CEO of Needle Specialty Products. "This museum is such a vital part of our community and our state, celebrating the rich musical heritage that connects us all. Our company is proud to support its mission and to be a part of such a meaningful event."

This program was generously sponsored by Needle Specialty Products and the Janoush Family, with additional support provided by Visit Mississippi, SouthGroup, Robinson Electric, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, SuperTalk Mississippi, and Regions.

To gain access to future exclusive members-only programming like An Evening With Randy Travis, visit grammymuseumms.org/support for more information about becoming a Museum member.

