Sons of Sevilla Share New Song 'Street Light Moon'

(MPG) UK-based duo Sons of Sevilla released "Street Light Moon," an eclectic piece that paints the tripped-out picture of a nighttime sky, whose moon has been replaced by a burning street light. It's the second single and title track from their upcoming album, produced by GRAMMY-winning Adrian Quesada of Black Pumas.

On "Street Light Moon," the duo of brothers Henry and Reuben Smith blend studio craft with raw live demos-including an unrepeatable moment of Henry using an old glass bottle as a slide on his guitar while at sea.

Street Light Moon is set to release on September 5 via Ubiquity Records, and the band will embark on a North American tour this fall with Skinshape, performing in 14 cities nationwide.

Recorded at Electric Deluxe Recorders-the Austin-area studio and gear-head's paradise where Adrian Quesada's Black Pumas cut their acclaimed records-the sessions were enriched with snippets from the brothers' homemade demos. Their raw, irreplaceable sound was too vital to be left out of the final recordings, including Henry's glass-bottle slide guitar on the loping title track. "I didn't have a slide when we were on the boat," he remembers, "so I had to use an old glass bottle. There was a twang to it, thanks to the bumps on the bottle. We couldn't replicate that in the studio, so we kept it."

With a sound that exists out of time and off the map, the band draws from a world's worth of influences: the family-owned British pub where brothers Henry and Reuben Smith grew up, watching their parents sling drinks as songs by John Prine and J.J. Cale played over the speakers; the marina in Gibraltar where they spent three weeks aboard an old fishing trawler, writing the album's songs as waves splashed against the dock; the recording studio in Austin, Texas, where they recorded Street Light Moon with Quesada and a small group of instrumentalists.

Raised on the outskirts of Leeds, Henry and Reuben spent countless hours in their parents' taproom as pre-teens - all that time indoors was a musical education, introducing the young boys to songs by Buena Vista Social Club, Bob Dylan, Terry Reid, Neil Young, and Gene Clark. The summer months offered a different sort of education, with the family leaving their hometown of Featherstone and heading to the Spanish city of Sevilla. Years later, when they began recording their debut album, the brothers nodded to those summertime vacations abroad by naming the project "Sons of Sevilla."

Here on their second studio album, we're reintroduced to Henry and Reuben as sharp songwriters and musical mood-setters who're every bit as compelling as their world-renowned producer. Their toolkit has expanded. Their list of collaborators has grown. Their musical reach has widened. With Street Light Moon, Sons of Sevilla set sail for new waters, landing at a sound entirely of the band's making.

Tour Dates (with Skinshape):

September 17 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up

September 18 - Los Angeles, CA - Regent

September 19 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall

September 20 - Lake Tahoe, CA - The Hanger

September 22 - Seattle, WA - Neumos

September 23 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

September 25-26 - Denver, CO - Meow Wolf

September 27 - Austin, TX - Levitation

September 29 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

September 30 - Detroit, MI - El Club

October 1 - Toronto, ON - Lee's Place

October 3 - Montreal, QC - Theatre Fairmount

October 4 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

October 5 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

