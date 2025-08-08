Spiritbox Recruited By Babymetal For 'My Queen'

(BPM) BABYMETAL released their highly anticipated new album METAL FORTH via Capitol Records. Along with the release, the group put out a new music video for their explosive track "My Queen" (feat. Spiritbox).

Meaning "beyond metal," METAL FORTH is a bold and boundary-pushing album that reimagines the future of the genre, serving as a fearless leap into its evolution. In addition to Spiritbox, it features collaborations with Poppy, Tom Morello, Bloodywood, Electric Callboy, Polyphia, and Slaughter to Prevail - artists BABYMETAL has connected with while touring the globe. Previously released singles include "Kon! Kon!" (feat. Bloodywood) "RATATATA" (with Electric Callboy), "from me to u (feat. Poppy), and "Song 3" (with Slaughter To Prevail).

METAL FORTH follows 2019's METAL GALAXY and THE OTHER ONE, their 2023 concept album. PAPER said, "On THE OTHER ONE, the band cracks open the Metalverse, surfing through parallel universes and a dizzying maze that tests their perceptions of truths, lies, and what rests beyond the darkness."

This release comes just after the band completed their largest North American tour run to date visiting major cities including New York, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Toronto, Chicago, and more. This Fall, they have their largest US headline arena show to date taking place at Intuit Dome in Los Angeles on November 1st.

