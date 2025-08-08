Stream mgk's 'Lost Americana' Album

(ICLG) Multi-platinum recording artist mgk has just released his seventh studio album, "lost americana" on Interscope Records. The 13-track album is a personal excavation of the American dream, a journey to find what has been lost.

Throughout this body of work, mgk reaffirms his signature alt-pop rock sound layered with guitar sounds that are coated with emotion and cinematic sonics with help from longtime collaborators and friends SlimXX, BazeXX, Nick Long, No Love To The Middle Child, Travis Barker and more. "lost americana" also comes with the official music video for "outlaw overture" directed by Sam Cahill and Hunter Simmons.

Following the massive success of "Tickets To My Downfall" and "mainstream sellout," mgk crafts an ode to the outsiders who carve their own paths to self-discovery. "lost americana" honors the art of reinvention. It's music for the in-between moments, where the past fades and the future is yours to create.

From August 8-10, mgk will be celebrating the new album release in his hometown in Cleveland, Ohio, for the annual MGK Day (Official MGK Day is August 13). Fans will savor everything Cleveland-bred, as the weekend-long activation will feature music, food, vendors and more. This year's celebration includes an XX-Con Release Event, Skate Event with Street League Skateboarding, City Ride with Harley Davidson, Monster Energy Celebrity Basketball Game powered by Webull (free to the public), and the main event the MGK Day Art + Community Festival and more.

