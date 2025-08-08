The Guess Who Announce First Reunion Show

(MPG) Legendary rock band The Guess Who is making their long-awaited return to the stage with their first live performance in over two decades. Led by Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings, the iconic group will reunite for their first high-profile concert at the OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino in Niagara Falls, ON on January 31, 2026 with more shows to be announced soon. Reigniting the unmistakable sound and spirit that made them a cornerstone of classic rock, this historic show marks a new chapter for fans and the band alike.

As principal songwriters of The Guess Who's early hits, Bachman and Cummings propelled the band to international success with songs such as "These Eyes," "Laughing," "Undun," "American Woman," "No Sugar Tonight/New Mother Nature," and "No Time". Their 1970 album American Woman reached number one in Canada, and the title track became the first Billboard number one hit by a Canadian group.

After the group disbanded, Burton continued his winning streak with a gold record for his solo debut single "Stand Tall." He followed his inaugural solo success with more than a dozen hit singles and albums including "I'm Scared," "My Own Way to Rock," "Break It to Them Gently," and "You Saved My Soul". Burton's 1978 album Dream of a Child became the first quadruple platinum-selling album by a Canadian artist.

Randy went on to find success as a co-founder of Bachman-Turner Overdrive, a band that quickly carved out its own identity in the world of hard-driving rock. BTO became one of the defining rock acts of the 1970s with hits such as "Let It Ride," "Roll on Down the Highway," "Takin' Care of Business," "Lookin' Out for #1," "Hey You," and the BTO anthem "You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet".

Over the years, Bachman and Cummings have reunited for performances, rekindling the magic of The Guess Who with Randy's powerful guitar work and Burton's distinctive vocals and keyboard mastery. They are more than just former bandmates - they are ambassadors of Canadian rock, whose influence can be heard in countless acts that followed in their footsteps. Hailing from Winnipeg, Manitoba, The Guess Who are true pioneers who dared to dream beyond their borders-and in doing so, achieved global success.

