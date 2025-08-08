Vimic Reveal New Single 'In Your Shadow' Ahead Of Reunion Show

(NSM) On the eve of the anniversary of Joey Jordison's passing and following a successful Kickstarter Campaign, raising over $100,000 to fund the release of the long-awaited Open Your Omen album, VIMIC has announced the single "In Your Shadow," out today!

"In Your Shadow" was originally written by Joey Jordison, Kalen Chase, and former VIMIC member Kris Norris in 2014 as a tribute to the late Peter Steele of Type O Negative. While it was written for a specific purpose, other band members and fans have taken it as a personal memorial for those they have lost. After Joey passed, this song unfortunately took on another meaning and the band stands behind this as a tribute to their late brother.

Open Your Omen is VIMIC's only album that has been completed and shelved since 2016. VIMIC will be reuniting for the first time since 2018 in conjunction with the album's release on October 3rd, 2025. Joey Jordison's family has worked on securing the rights to the music over the years to honor their brother and provide the fans with what they have been requesting of the band for quite some time.

The reunion show will take place at Teragram Ballroom in Los Angeles. The Joey Jordison Charitable Fund will not only honor Jordison's memory but also celebrate the release of the album with fans, friends, and surprise guests. VIMIC will be supported by Wednesday 13 (who worked with Jordison in Murderdolls) and has announced several of the guest drummers that will be sitting in on Joey's drum kit throughout the set: Luanna Demetto (Crypta), Ash Pearson (3 Inches of Blood, Revocation, Zimmers Hole), and Caleb Hayes (10 year-old drum prodigy and Joey Jordison's last IG post on his profile from 2020).

Funds raised from the Kickstarter campaign are being utilized to release Open Your Omen on CD/Double LP, market the album, print merch that Joey Jordison was involved with designing years ago, and produce the reunion event in October. Proceeds from the event will be focused on the Joey Jordison Charitable Fund's partnership with Broken Strings. Broken Strings is a Non-Profit in Iowa (where Joey and his family are from) that gives out guitars to kids in each school district. The family would like to be able to do the same thing, but with drums.

Related Stories

VIMIC Returning With New Single 'In Your Shadow'

VIMIC Reuniting For Show To Honor Joey Jordison

Joey Jordison's Family Crowdfunding VIMIC Album Release

Slipknot Icon Joey Jordison Dead At 46

News > Vimic