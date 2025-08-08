Watch EST Gee's 'Geezki Shake' Video

(ICLG) Hip hop artist and CMG signee EST Gee has unveiled official music video for "Geeski Shake" - a standout track from recently released project My World.

Released earlier this summer as a gift to his fans, the 14-track project My World arrived just in time for Gee to embark on his Welcome to My World North American Tour.

A force to be reckoned with, EST Gee continues to win listeners by authentically, unflinchingly documenting day-to-day life in his hometown with a rumbling deadpan that pairs perfectly with trap-infused Southern rap. His current era continues a busy 2025 kicked off by I Ain't Feeling You, including standouts "Houstonatlantaville" featuring Lil Baby and Travis Scott and "My Love" featuring Veeze and Rylo Rodriguez. Before that, in 2023, he not only released two charting mixtapes - the gritty, pain-powered MAD and his stylistically diverse victory lap EL TORO 2 - but also featured heavily on CMG's door-kicking Gangsta Art 2 compilation alongside labelmates/collaborators like Moneybagg Yo, 42 Dugg, GloRilla, and Mozzy, plus legendary CMG boss Yo Gotti.

Initially developing his unique vision across several self-released mixtapes, EST Gee broke out with 2021's Bigger Than Life or Death tape, which hit No. 7 on the Billboard 200, grabbed No. 1 on Apple Music's All-Genre chart, and lifted his career to the next level. That year, he also: collaborated with Lil Baby, Young Thug, Lil Durk, and many others; received cosigns from the likes of Jay-Z and Drake; played Jimmy Kimmel Live! with Louisville's own Jack Harlow; and garnered praise from Complex (20 Best Rappers in Their 20s), The New York Times, who put Bigger on their year-end best albums list, and Rolling Stone, where EST Gee topped the Breakthrough 25 chart.

In 2022, EST Gee joined CMG and released his debut studio album, I Never Felt Nun, a collection of tense street raps with dips into melody provided by superstar guests including Future and Harlow. The set hit No. 8 on the Billboard 200 and was his third to reach the Top 10 - including his and 42 Dugg's 2022 joint mixtape, Last Ones Left. He also made his national TV debut performing at the BET Hip-Hop Awards with Jeezy, plus returned to Billboard's Hot 100 via Future's "CHICKENS" and Lil Baby's "Back and Forth." EST Gee has long been your favorite rapper's favorite rapper.

EST Gee Welcome To My World Tour Dates:

8/07 - Thursday - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

8/08 - Friday - Los Angeles, CA - The Novo

8/10 - Sunday - Las Vegas, NV - Area 15

8/11 - Monday - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

8/13 - Wednesday - Colorado Springs, CO - Black Sheep

8/14 - Thursday - Denver, CO - Marquis

8/15 - Friday - Lincoln, NE - The Royal Grove

8/16 - Saturday - Springfield, MO - Regency Live

8/17 - Sunday - Memphis, TN -

8/20 - Wednesday - Columbia, MO - The Blue Note

8/21 - Thursday - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's

8/22 - Friday - Omaha, NE

8/23 - Saturday - Madison, WI - Majestic

8/24 - Sunday - Chicago, IL - The Vic Theater

8/28 - Thursday - Indianapolis, IN

8/29 - Friday - Newport, KY

8/30 - Saturday - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

8/31 - Sunday - McKees Rocks, PA

