14-Year-Old Singer, Songwriter Dom Innarella Shares 'Call Me'

(Republic) Primed to pop off as an artist to watch in 2025, buzzing 14-year-old singer, songwriter, and proud New Jersey native Dom Innarella shares a brand new single entitled "Call Me" out now via Republic Records.

"I first got the idea for 'Call Me' when I was scrolling through my DMs and saw this gorgeous girl had messaged me that she loved me and my music," Dom shares. "But then I saw she lived across the country from me. So I had this thought: a lot of relationships are long distance, but regardless of where you are, we can always stay connected on the phone. I texted my team that her message put thIs idea into my head... no matter how far away you are, I could still love you through the phone. From there, we stayed up late writing the entire song, and the rest is history."

The track layers lithely strummed acoustic guitar between the snaps of a head-nodding beat. Dom immediately captivates as he opens up his heart both vocally and lyrically. His smooth falsetto practically melts into the warm production as he reassures on the refrain, "If I'm a million miles away and we can't be face to face, just know that I'm ten numbers away." He caps it off with the hummable hook, "Just call me." "Call Me" simultaneously illuminates the dynamics of his voice and highlights his star-power. Stay tuned for an accompanying music video that brings the song's story to life on screen.

"Call Me" lands in the wake of "Jersey In July." Nearing 1 million total streams, it attracted critical acclaim from the likes of Melodic Magazine who raved, "The song is well on its way to becoming a summer smash, as its sun-kissed melodies and flirty lyrics are undeniably captivating and completely irresistible."

At the top of the year, Dom made waves out of the Garden State with his breakout "Bout Me," which has amassed over 10 million streams. His first release debuted #1 on Canada's Spotify Viral Chart, #2 on the US Viral Chart, and #35 in Australia.

It's just the beginning though. Get ready for more new music from Dom Innarella!

