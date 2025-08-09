Arrows in Action Explore 'Situationship' With New Song 'Corner Of Your Mind'

(Nettwerk) Rising pop-rock trio Arrows in Action releases their new single "Corner of Your Mind." The swirling melodies and shimmering guitar lines capture the fleeting connection of an unrequited romance.

"This one is a quintessential 'situationship' song, but it's one where you're okay being on the back burner. You prefer it that way because of how many times you've been on that front burner, and it burst into flames. You want all the simple pleasures and none of the complex issues, but it never stays that way," states Arrows in Action.

"Corner of Your Mind" is the latest glimpse into the band's forthcoming album, I Think I've Been Here Before, out September 19th via Nettwerk. Produced by longtime collaborator Dan Swank (All Time Low, Charlotte Sands, Pale Waves), the full-length captures the emotional duality of life's euphoric highs and heart-wrenching lows. Following the hopeful energy of Side A, released earlier this year, Side B explores the deeper, more vulnerable corners of the human psyche. The album cements Arrows in Action as one of modern pop-rock's most compelling acts, blending infectious hooks, raw storytelling, and magnetic energy.

