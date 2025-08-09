Arrows in Action Explore 'Situationship' With New Song 'Corner Of Your Mind'

(Nettwerk) Rising pop-rock trio Arrows in Action releases their new single "Corner of Your Mind." The swirling melodies and shimmering guitar lines capture the fleeting connection of an unrequited romance.
"This one is a quintessential 'situationship' song, but it's one where you're okay being on the back burner. You prefer it that way because of how many times you've been on that front burner, and it burst into flames. You want all the simple pleasures and none of the complex issues, but it never stays that way," states Arrows in Action.
"Corner of Your Mind" is the latest glimpse into the band's forthcoming album, I Think I've Been Here Before, out September 19th via Nettwerk. Produced by longtime collaborator Dan Swank (All Time Low, Charlotte Sands, Pale Waves), the full-length captures the emotional duality of life's euphoric highs and heart-wrenching lows. Following the hopeful energy of Side A, released earlier this year, Side B explores the deeper, more vulnerable corners of the human psyche. The album cements Arrows in Action as one of modern pop-rock's most compelling acts, blending infectious hooks, raw storytelling, and magnetic energy.
Arrows in Action Share 'Empty Canvas' Video
Arrows in Action Parody Limp Bizkit, Creed and BSB For 'Feel It Again' Video
Stream mgk's 'Lost Americana' Album- Spiritbox Recruited By Babymetal For 'My Queen'- The Guess Who Announce First Reunion Show- more
Metallica's Lars Ulrich Addresses Sphere Las Vegas Rumor- Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home Documentary To Premiere August 18th- more
Jason Aldean Rocks Sold Out Crowd At Full Throttle Tour Stop In Nashville- Chase Rice Heralds 'Eldora' Album With New Song 'Circa 1943'- Lanie Gardner- more
Jonas Brothers Release 'Greetings From Your Hometown'- Ed Sheeran Recruits Rupert Grint For 'A Little More' Video- Key Glock Reveals 'Blue Devil' Video- more
Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day Four Report
Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day Three Report
Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day Two Report
Hot In The City: Drunk Shakespeare Staggers Into Phoenix
Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day One Report
Bad Omens End Teasing With 'Specter'
Nine Inch Nails Kick Off North American Leg Of Peel It Back Tour
Stream Dave Matthews Band: Live from Camden
Get Nostalgic With 3OH!3 With Their 'Slushie' Video
Scott Stapp Reflects On The Passing Of Ozzy Osbourne
Cory Marks Unleashes Defiant New Song 'Hangman'
Aerosmith's Tom Hamilton Pays Tribute To His Wife With New Close Enemies Song
Glenn Hughes Takes Fans 'Into The Fade' With New Visualizer