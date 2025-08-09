Bad Omens End Teasing With 'Specter'

(PAA) Bad Omens have returned with their brand new single, "Specter," along with an accompanying music video. After teasing their next chapter with cryptic "goodbye, friend" messaging for the past few months, the band now takes the stage with a track that promises to take their sound to new heights.

Beginning with delicate, atmospheric production, "Specter" builds into a passionate, hard-hitting chorus, complete with ominous, otherworldly electronic flourishes that provide dynamic layers to the song. This carefully crafted soundscape pairs perfectly with its cinematic music video counterpart, a visual staple for the band that adds an extra layer of storytelling to their already powerful track. Directed by Noah Sebastian & Nico, the video injects viewers into a dark fantasy world that explores themes of loss, betrayal, and the supernatural. The visual was teased with cinematic clips featuring actor Ryan Hurst (known for Sons of Anarchy and Remember the Titans), adding an extra layer of intrigue ahead of the release.

"Specter" marks the band's first new release since their RIAA Gold-certified THE DEATH OF PEACE OF MIND - the album that propelled Bad Omens into the upper echelons of rock. With over 2.7 billion streams globally, a Platinum-certified #1 Alternative Radio single ("Just Pretend"), and two Gold singles ("Like A Villain" & "Death of Peace of Mind"), Bad Omens have proven themselves to be an unstoppable force. In 2024, the band released CONCRETE JUNGLE [THE OST], an experimental expansion of their acclaimed album, further cementing their reputation for pushing musical boundaries.

The band's 2025 festival run is only adding fuel to their momentum, with notable performances at Summerfest, Welcome to Rockville, Rock Fest and upcoming headlining slots at Louder Than Life and Aftershock. As highlighted by Live Nation, heavy rock is taking over the live music scene, experiencing a 14% rise and owning 13% of arena and stadium shows - and Bad Omens is one of the key players leading this charge.

Fans can look forward to more from Bad Omens as they continue to dominate both the live stage and the charts.

TOUR DATES:

Sept 20 - Louder Than Life - Louisville, KY

Oct 4 - Aftershock - Sacramento, CA

