Brandon Wisham Celebrates Summer Nights With 'She's Good'

(ICLG) Breakout country artist Brandon Wisham shares his brand-new single "She's Good" - a full-tilt country-rock banger built for summer nights. The fourth song released by the 22-year-old rising star, "She's Good" is the latest testament to his formidable vocal chops and first-rate songwriting talent.

Still riding high off his recent recognition as SiriusXM The Highway's latest Highway Find - an honor previously granted to country heavyweights like Parker McCollum and Luke Combs - "She's Good" marks one of the most dynamic offerings yet as he prepares to hit the road this fall with Tyler Hubbard, Lakeview, Austin Snell, and more to be announced.

"Myself, Jared Conrad, and Chandler Baldwin wrote 'She's Good,' which is a feel-good song bottling sunshine and a light breeze with each lyric - yet a story that channels heartbreak, marrying the two ideas to make you feel both emotions," says Wisham.

Produced by his frequent collaborator Brandon Hood (Ty Myers, Mackenzie Carpenter), "She's Good" explodes with a high-energy sound forged with the help of A-list musicians like guitarist Tom Bukovac (a multi-award-winning session player known for his work with legends like Vince Gill, Willie Nelson, and more). As the song opens, Wisham leans into his romantic side and paints an adoring portrait of the one he loves: "If I'm Johnny, she's June, yeah, she melts me with the bluest/Eyes that I've ever seen/I'm a little hell-bent, she's an angel heaven-sent/Too good for a guy like me." With its blazing guitar riffs, pounding drums, bright keyboard melodies, and punchy background vocals, "She's Good" doubles down on its euphoric mood at the chorus ("She's good/As that Gulf Coast weather/Late July, 85, nothing better/Like mama's apple pie, cold beer Friday nights/Like a bait-takin', record-breakin' bass on the line"). But at the refrain's final lines, Wisham flips the script and reveals the devastating truth of the situation: "She's good/As it gets in a country song/Too bad she's good as gone."

Earlier this week, Capitol Music Group announced that Wisham had signed a deal with the iconic label group in partnership with The Core Records. Hailed as a "bold new voice in country music" (Entertainment Focus), he made his debut in March with the arrival of "Back Together," returned in May with "Better Than The Day" (his first feature on SiriusXM's The Highway), and found himself crowned a Highway Find upon releasing the introspective coming-of-age anthem "Growin' Up" in June.

Raised in Williamston, South Carolina, Wisham achieved major success with the first song he ever wrote - the heartrending "Pain Won't Last," a track he penned at age 19 about losing his father to Covid. Along with cutting his own version of "Pain Won't Last" for 2023's platinum-certified Religiously. The Album., country superstar Bailey Zimmerman enlisted Wisham as support for a major tour that launched in Los Angeles in early 2024. Known for his impassioned live performance, Wisham later toured with Josh Ross and made his CMA Fest debut this June.

