Cameron Whitcomb Takes On Addiction With 'Fragile'

(Atlantic) Acclaimed singer-songwriter Cameron Whitcomb has officially announced the release of his long-awaited debut album, The Hard Way, arriving September 26 via Atlantic Records. "This record is every piece of who I am," says Whitcomb. "And I sincerely hope you enjoy it."

The Hard Way sees Whitcomb offering up a deeply personal look at his turbulent journey, from his struggles with addiction at a young age through to his recovery and adulthood. The album announcement is accompanied by his most emotionally raw single to date, "Fragile."

"'Fragile' is about being told to man up your whole childhood and pushing away everyone that cares because of your own insecurities," shares Whitcomb. "It's a song that came from a place of finally starting to understand why I was the way I was - and wanting to change that."

Produced by frequent collaborator Jack Riley (Grace VanderWaal, Knox) and co-written with Nolan Sipe and Cal Shapiro (Alex Warren's "Ordinary"), "Fragile" speaks to the universal hope of finding someone who will love you despite, and maybe because of, everything you've been through.

Cameron is celebrating the impending arrival of The Hard Way with his biggest live run yet, beginning tonight with a top-billed slot at Ontario's Boots and Hearts Music Festival. He'll then cross the Atlantic for the sold-out EU/UK leg of his Hundred Mile High Tour before returning to launch his I've Got Options Tour kicking off September 26 in Portland, OR and running through mid-November. Most shows are already sold out, including a highly-anticipated two-night stand at LA's legendary Troubadour (Oct 4-5), with additional dates added in Atlanta and Nashville due to overwhelming demand. Support on select dates comes from Danielle Finn, Jonah Kagen, and Tayler Holder.

