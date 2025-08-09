.

David Bowie's 'Let's Dance' Reimaged By Queen Anne

08-09-2025
David Bowie's 'Let's Dance' Reimaged By Queen Anne

(CCM) Queen Anne is excited to release their second single, a cover of David Bowie's iconic 1980s hit "Let's Dance." The song is out now on all digital platforms.

Speaking about the track, Queen Anne's Katie Silverman says: "When I was younger, Bowie was a huge influence, not just his music but in his persona, and his visuals, and just the whole vibe. I really wanted to cover one of his songs, both to pay homage and as an excuse to listen to them over and over. I picked 'Let's Dance' because there's something so fervent, so this-is-our-last-chance about that song, and because I already owned a pair of red shoes."

Queen Anne is the American indie-pop duo of singer-songwriter Katie Silverman and writer/producer Sandy Chila. Their music blends the lush melodicism of '80s pop with a sharp post-modern edge, resulting in darkly ethereal and insidiously catchy songs.

Known for her roles on New Girl, PEN15, and the film The Exorcists, Silverman brings her creative force into the musical realm with Queen Anne. With a knack for transforming everyday frustrations into emotionally resonant narratives, the band's debut release offers more than just a cover, it's a statement of intent. "Let's Dance" invites listeners into Queen Anne's cinematic soundscape, setting the tone for what's to come.

Related Stories
David Bowie's 'Let's Dance' Reimaged By Queen Anne

Amorphis Reveals 'Amongst Stars (Feat. Anneke Van Giersbergen)' Live Video

News > Queen Anne

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Stream mgk's 'Lost Americana' Album- Spiritbox Recruited By Babymetal For 'My Queen'- The Guess Who Announce First Reunion Show- more

Metallica's Lars Ulrich Addresses Sphere Las Vegas Rumor- Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home Documentary To Premiere August 18th- more

Day In Country

Jason Aldean Rocks Sold Out Crowd At Full Throttle Tour Stop In Nashville- Chase Rice Heralds 'Eldora' Album With New Song 'Circa 1943'- Lanie Gardner- more

-
Day In Pop

Jonas Brothers Release 'Greetings From Your Hometown'- Ed Sheeran Recruits Rupert Grint For 'A Little More' Video- Key Glock Reveals 'Blue Devil' Video- more

Reviews

Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day Four Report

Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day Three Report

Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day Two Report

Hot In The City: Drunk Shakespeare Staggers Into Phoenix

Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day One Report

Latest News

Bad Omens End Teasing With 'Specter'

Nine Inch Nails Kick Off North American Leg Of Peel It Back Tour

Stream Dave Matthews Band: Live from Camden

Get Nostalgic With 3OH!3 With Their 'Slushie' Video

Scott Stapp Reflects On The Passing Of Ozzy Osbourne

Cory Marks Unleashes Defiant New Song 'Hangman'

Aerosmith's Tom Hamilton Pays Tribute To His Wife With New Close Enemies Song

Glenn Hughes Takes Fans 'Into The Fade' With New Visualizer