David Bowie's 'Let's Dance' Reimaged By Queen Anne

(CCM) Queen Anne is excited to release their second single, a cover of David Bowie's iconic 1980s hit "Let's Dance." The song is out now on all digital platforms.
Speaking about the track, Queen Anne's Katie Silverman says: "When I was younger, Bowie was a huge influence, not just his music but in his persona, and his visuals, and just the whole vibe. I really wanted to cover one of his songs, both to pay homage and as an excuse to listen to them over and over. I picked 'Let's Dance' because there's something so fervent, so this-is-our-last-chance about that song, and because I already owned a pair of red shoes."
Queen Anne is the American indie-pop duo of singer-songwriter Katie Silverman and writer/producer Sandy Chila. Their music blends the lush melodicism of '80s pop with a sharp post-modern edge, resulting in darkly ethereal and insidiously catchy songs.
Known for her roles on New Girl, PEN15, and the film The Exorcists, Silverman brings her creative force into the musical realm with Queen Anne. With a knack for transforming everyday frustrations into emotionally resonant narratives, the band's debut release offers more than just a cover, it's a statement of intent. "Let's Dance" invites listeners into Queen Anne's cinematic soundscape, setting the tone for what's to come.
