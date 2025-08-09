Discover Deltona With Their New Anthem 'Heartbreak Fix'

(ICLG) Young country band Deltona release their debut single, the equally anthemic and emotional "Heartbreak Fix." Fusing gritty Southern storytelling, big rock riffs, and unforgettable melodies, the modern-edged cut finds Georgia-bred singer Ned Abernathy letting his guard down in hopes of finding some relief from the relationship pain that's dogging him.
The trio's unshakably tight sound and unmistakable authenticity is on full display on "Heartbreak Fix." Ohioan Caleb Miller lays down layers of guitar - distorted shred, skys-craping notes, raw acoustic strum - while Chris Deaton, from Tennessee, delivers arena-sized drumming. Ned doesn't hold back either with a twang that can soar, slow it down, or catch a slick rhythm. His sing-along lines are just as fit for dropping tears in beers at the bar or fist-pumping at the gig:
"I'll hold up in this house, I'll drive a thousand miles, do anything to get past this / I'll put the bottle down, I'll outdrink any crowd, if there's a way out / Hell, there ain't a stone I wouldn't turn to put back together what's broke / When it comes to her I don't know if there's a heartbreak fix."
"We couldn't be more stoked to have 'Heartbreak Fix' out!" says Deltona. "We've spent the past year writing countless songs and we're so proud of what we've come up with so far. Our passion is country music and we feel like the time is right for another great country band. We hope you agree, and that you love 'Heartbreak Fix' as much as we do!"
Written by the boys with Allison Veltz-Cruz (Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley) and producer Jason Massey (Nate Smith, Kelsea Ballerini), "Heartbreak Fix" is a fittingly ambitious official start for a group that's been building up steady steam online. Deltona's amassed nearly 14,000 TikTok followers all on their own in half a year, through posts that display their easy charisma and camaraderie, not to mention their jaw-dropping talent across a series of heartfelt covers of modern country classics by the likes of Aldean, Eric Church, Luke Combs, and Morgan Wallen. They've teased demo snippets, too, like "Leave the Country" and "Love Don't Love Me."
Hailing from three different states, the members of Deltona met at a writers' round at Nashville's famous Bluebird Cafe. Discovering a chemistry as natural as their three-part harmonies, they bonded over a love of country tradition and a serious need to get loud. With songs that hit hard and stick around, they're now aiming for country radio, sold-out shows, and a lasting legacy. Stay tuned as Deltona shares more music. Or, as Ned puts it: "You have to listen to this sh*t."
