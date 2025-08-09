Foxy Shazam Surprises Fans With 'Magic'

(Flux88) Foxy Shazam surprised fans with a dazzling new single "Magic" today. The track perfectly captures the band's signature blend of timeless rock and roll, infectious pop melodies, and electrifying, high-octane songwriting. "Magic" is available now on all streaming platforms.
Quote from Eric Nally on "Magic": "Foxy Shazam slowly reaches into the magic hat, and with much drama and anticipation, pulls out a middle finger. From there, that middle finger turns into one of two dancing legs attached to a hand puppet.
"Then, that hand puppet runs across the table and clings onto my shirt. It proceeds to scale my body and make its way upon my shoulder, subsequently whispering in my ear long lost secrets of music, forgotten through the ages. But now, I remember"
This release follows Foxy's recent splash into the DC Universe, where they performed "The Mighty Crabjoys Theme" for James Gunn's blockbuster Superman (with frontman Eric Nally even making a cameo appearance in the movie). Their classic anthem "Oh Lord" was also recently announced as the theme song for Season 2 of Peacemaker. At Comic-Con this July, Gunn revealed the choice, calling it "a song from my favorite band in the world, that is objectively the greatest rock and roll band in the world."
Formed in Cincinnati, Ohio in 2004, Foxy Shazam quickly rose to prominence on the strength of a string of ambitious albums and their now-legendary, theatrical live shows. Known for his acrobatic stage presence and soaring vocals, Nally has been described as a cross between Freddie Mercury and Noel Fielding, often seen scaling rafters, diving from high places, or riding his bandmates' shoulders, all while delivering surreal stage banter.
Fans can catch the band's legendary live energy this fall, with a run of headline dates in September and a performance at Chicago's Edgewater Music Festival. In December, they'll join Waterparks for a string of West Coast shows.
Foxy Shazam Enters The DC Universe In New Superman Film
Foxy Shazam Deliver 'Rhumbatorium'
Foxy Shazam To Deliver The Heart Behead You On Valentine's Day
Stream mgk's 'Lost Americana' Album- Spiritbox Recruited By Babymetal For 'My Queen'- The Guess Who Announce First Reunion Show- more
Metallica's Lars Ulrich Addresses Sphere Las Vegas Rumor- Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home Documentary To Premiere August 18th- more
Jason Aldean Rocks Sold Out Crowd At Full Throttle Tour Stop In Nashville- Chase Rice Heralds 'Eldora' Album With New Song 'Circa 1943'- Lanie Gardner- more
Jonas Brothers Release 'Greetings From Your Hometown'- Ed Sheeran Recruits Rupert Grint For 'A Little More' Video- Key Glock Reveals 'Blue Devil' Video- more
Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day Four Report
Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day Three Report
Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day Two Report
Hot In The City: Drunk Shakespeare Staggers Into Phoenix
Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day One Report
Bad Omens End Teasing With 'Specter'
Nine Inch Nails Kick Off North American Leg Of Peel It Back Tour
Stream Dave Matthews Band: Live from Camden
Get Nostalgic With 3OH!3 With Their 'Slushie' Video
Scott Stapp Reflects On The Passing Of Ozzy Osbourne
Cory Marks Unleashes Defiant New Song 'Hangman'
Aerosmith's Tom Hamilton Pays Tribute To His Wife With New Close Enemies Song
Glenn Hughes Takes Fans 'Into The Fade' With New Visualizer