Foxy Shazam Surprises Fans With 'Magic'

(Flux88) Foxy Shazam surprised fans with a dazzling new single "Magic" today. The track perfectly captures the band's signature blend of timeless rock and roll, infectious pop melodies, and electrifying, high-octane songwriting. "Magic" is available now on all streaming platforms.

Quote from Eric Nally on "Magic": "Foxy Shazam slowly reaches into the magic hat, and with much drama and anticipation, pulls out a middle finger. From there, that middle finger turns into one of two dancing legs attached to a hand puppet.

"Then, that hand puppet runs across the table and clings onto my shirt. It proceeds to scale my body and make its way upon my shoulder, subsequently whispering in my ear long lost secrets of music, forgotten through the ages. But now, I remember"

This release follows Foxy's recent splash into the DC Universe, where they performed "The Mighty Crabjoys Theme" for James Gunn's blockbuster Superman (with frontman Eric Nally even making a cameo appearance in the movie). Their classic anthem "Oh Lord" was also recently announced as the theme song for Season 2 of Peacemaker. At Comic-Con this July, Gunn revealed the choice, calling it "a song from my favorite band in the world, that is objectively the greatest rock and roll band in the world."

Formed in Cincinnati, Ohio in 2004, Foxy Shazam quickly rose to prominence on the strength of a string of ambitious albums and their now-legendary, theatrical live shows. Known for his acrobatic stage presence and soaring vocals, Nally has been described as a cross between Freddie Mercury and Noel Fielding, often seen scaling rafters, diving from high places, or riding his bandmates' shoulders, all while delivering surreal stage banter.

Fans can catch the band's legendary live energy this fall, with a run of headline dates in September and a performance at Chicago's Edgewater Music Festival. In December, they'll join Waterparks for a string of West Coast shows.

