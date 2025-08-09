Get Nostalgic With 3OH!3 With Their 'Slushie' Video

(BPM) 3OH!3 embodies summer in their latest single "SLUSHIE" and the band takes it one step further in their new music video for the song. The video is a throwback to carefree summer days, spent hanging out with friends and getting some sweet frozen treats.

The band shares: "The music video for SLUSHIE is a visual ode to the carefree days when the only plan was no plan. The video captures the sort of natural chaos that ensues when you and your homies have nothing to do but hit the corner store and see where the day takes you. Oh yeah. And Nat is wearing a turkey suit."

Directed by Cole Santiago and shot on an old cassette camera, the music video taps into that carefree, nostalgic energy. It shows that anything can happen in the summer:

"We took a break to go to the store and accidentally left the camera in the parking lot. When we went back to find it, it looked like someone had used it. Turns out when we got the film developed someone did!"

That footage made its way into the final video, adding to the authentic appeal at the heart of "SLUSHIE".

Fans can catch 3OH!3 on the road for a full US tour with Simple Plan, Bowling For Soup, and LOLO. The Bigger Than You Think Tour kicks off on August 9th in Seattle, with stops to follow in Los Angeles, Denver, Chicago, Asbury Park, Atlanta, Houston, and more.

Related Stories

Bowling For Soup Hitting the Road with The Simple Plan, 3OH!3, and LOLO

3OH!3 Return With 'Slushie'

Cobra Starship, 3OH!3, Saosin Lead Emo Nite 10 Year Celebration

3OH!3 Guest On Emo Nite's CD Burners Podcast

News > 3OH