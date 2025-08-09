Glenn Hughes Takes Fans 'Into The Fade' With New Visualizer

(Freeman Promotions) Glenn Hughes is pleased to share his new single and accompanying visualizer, "Into The Fade," taken from his upcoming studio album 'Chosen,' set for release on September 5, 2025, via Frontiers Music Srl.

This year will also see Glenn Hughes busy touring across Europe and South America, with "The Chosen Years" tour starting in Zoetermeer, Netherlands, on September 2nd, and ending on November 29th in Bogota, Colombia.

About the new single, Glenn commented: "'Into The Fade' is about a life of acceptance, being here now, and living in the present moment." He said of the album, "Songwriting is deeply personal to me, and l generally write and record when I have something to say. It's been nine years since I recorded my last solo album, 'Resonate.' There have been recordings and collaborations with other artists since 2016.

"When writing 'Chosen,' I went back to my life drawing board, writing about the human condition, love, hope, faith, and acceptance. I write about how I feel on the inside and not externally. My life is lived from within, in the present moment. It's an album of soul food, and I've never been so grateful, right here, on planet earth. Music is the healer!"

Watch the visualizer below:

