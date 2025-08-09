Glenn Hughes Takes Fans 'Into The Fade' With New Visualizer

(Freeman Promotions) Glenn Hughes is pleased to share his new single and accompanying visualizer, "Into The Fade," taken from his upcoming studio album 'Chosen,' set for release on September 5, 2025, via Frontiers Music Srl.
This year will also see Glenn Hughes busy touring across Europe and South America, with "The Chosen Years" tour starting in Zoetermeer, Netherlands, on September 2nd, and ending on November 29th in Bogota, Colombia.
About the new single, Glenn commented: "'Into The Fade' is about a life of acceptance, being here now, and living in the present moment." He said of the album, "Songwriting is deeply personal to me, and l generally write and record when I have something to say. It's been nine years since I recorded my last solo album, 'Resonate.' There have been recordings and collaborations with other artists since 2016.
"When writing 'Chosen,' I went back to my life drawing board, writing about the human condition, love, hope, faith, and acceptance. I write about how I feel on the inside and not externally. My life is lived from within, in the present moment. It's an album of soul food, and I've never been so grateful, right here, on planet earth. Music is the healer!"
Watch the visualizer below:
Glenn Hughes Announces 'Chosen' Album With Title Track Video
Tony Iommi and Glenn Hughes Recorded Song With Robbie Williams
Tony Iommi And Glenn Hughes Share New Digital Double A Side Single
Black Country Communion 'Enlighten' With New Single
Stream mgk's 'Lost Americana' Album- Spiritbox Recruited By Babymetal For 'My Queen'- The Guess Who Announce First Reunion Show- more
Metallica's Lars Ulrich Addresses Sphere Las Vegas Rumor- Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home Documentary To Premiere August 18th- more
Jason Aldean Rocks Sold Out Crowd At Full Throttle Tour Stop In Nashville- Chase Rice Heralds 'Eldora' Album With New Song 'Circa 1943'- Lanie Gardner- more
Jonas Brothers Release 'Greetings From Your Hometown'- Ed Sheeran Recruits Rupert Grint For 'A Little More' Video- Key Glock Reveals 'Blue Devil' Video- more
Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day Four Report
Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day Three Report
Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day Two Report
Hot In The City: Drunk Shakespeare Staggers Into Phoenix
Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day One Report
Bad Omens End Teasing With 'Specter'
Nine Inch Nails Kick Off North American Leg Of Peel It Back Tour
Stream Dave Matthews Band: Live from Camden
Get Nostalgic With 3OH!3 With Their 'Slushie' Video
Scott Stapp Reflects On The Passing Of Ozzy Osbourne
Cory Marks Unleashes Defiant New Song 'Hangman'
Aerosmith's Tom Hamilton Pays Tribute To His Wife With New Close Enemies Song
Glenn Hughes Takes Fans 'Into The Fade' With New Visualizer