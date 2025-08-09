Hear Crash Adams 'Crashing Into Your Living Room, Vol. 2'

(Warner) Feel-good pop duo Crash Adams, composed of childhood friends Rafaele Massarelli and Vince Sasso, have released their new EP, Crashing Into Your Living Room, Vol. 2, today via Warner Music Canada / Warner Records. Following a hugely successful recent appearance on America's Got Talent, the new project delivers the duo's signature blend of optimism and hope.
The new EP arrives on the heels of the band's latest single, "New Heart," which is resonating deeply with audiences worldwide. The track, described by the band as "a heartfelt anthem for anyone wishing to erase the past, start fresh, and let go of pain," has rocketed to global success, earning a spot on the Global Shazam chart and hitting the Spotify viral charts in 12 markets, fueled by rapid organic growth on TikTok. The duo's ability to connect with fans is further evidenced by their rapidly growing social presence, with over 25 million followers and billions of streams and video views across platforms.
Of Crashing Into Your Living Room, Vol. 2, Crash Adams say, "We poured our hearts into this EP. We want our music to be a source of good energy, a reminder that even when things are tough, there's always a reason to feel good and move forward. We can't wait for everyone to hear it."
Crash Adams recently captivated a national audience with their acclaimed television debut on America's Got Talent, where their performance of "Optimist" earned a standing ovation and enthusiastic praise from all four judges. This exposure, combined with accolades such as being named SiriusXM Hits1 Male Breakthrough Group of the Year and earning multiple Juno nominations, has solidified their status as a significant force in music.
Crash Adams' music is known for its cinematic, larger-than-life sound, which blends adrenaline, nostalgia, and gratitude. Their songs have been described as having the mood-lifting power of dopamine, a quality that shines through in every track. With an impressive knack for storytelling, the duo draws inspiration from art-pop acts like The 1975 and country artists such as Dan + Shay to craft music that connects with listeners on a deeply personal level. Crashing Into Your Living Room, Vol. 2 promises to continue the duo's mission to spread positivity through their cinematic, larger-than-life songs.
Watch Crash Adams' 'New Heart' Lyric Video
Crash Adams Premiere 'Karaoke' Video
Stream mgk's 'Lost Americana' Album- Spiritbox Recruited By Babymetal For 'My Queen'- The Guess Who Announce First Reunion Show- more
Metallica's Lars Ulrich Addresses Sphere Las Vegas Rumor- Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home Documentary To Premiere August 18th- more
Jason Aldean Rocks Sold Out Crowd At Full Throttle Tour Stop In Nashville- Chase Rice Heralds 'Eldora' Album With New Song 'Circa 1943'- Lanie Gardner- more
Jonas Brothers Release 'Greetings From Your Hometown'- Ed Sheeran Recruits Rupert Grint For 'A Little More' Video- Key Glock Reveals 'Blue Devil' Video- more
Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day Four Report
Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day Three Report
Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day Two Report
Hot In The City: Drunk Shakespeare Staggers Into Phoenix
Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day One Report
Bad Omens End Teasing With 'Specter'
Nine Inch Nails Kick Off North American Leg Of Peel It Back Tour
Stream Dave Matthews Band: Live from Camden
Get Nostalgic With 3OH!3 With Their 'Slushie' Video
Scott Stapp Reflects On The Passing Of Ozzy Osbourne
Cory Marks Unleashes Defiant New Song 'Hangman'
Aerosmith's Tom Hamilton Pays Tribute To His Wife With New Close Enemies Song
Glenn Hughes Takes Fans 'Into The Fade' With New Visualizer