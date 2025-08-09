Jelly Roll And Marshmello Deliver 'Holy Water'

(Big Loud) GRAMMY Award-nominated artist and producer Marshmello shares a blockbuster new single entitled "Holy Water" featuring GRAMMY Award-nominated superstar Jelly Roll out now via Mercury Records/Big Loud Records.

For "Holy Water," Marshmello brought old school fire and flare to the production. Challenging himself to craft a classic country soundscape, Marshmello notably incorporated 12-string guitar, baritone guitar, and mandolin-which he played in the studio. All of these elements naturally integrate with the up-tempo beat and kinetic synths. Simultaneously, Jelly Roll sounds right at home against this striking and soulful backdrop. He projects his voice with spirit on the hook, "One tear for the brokenhearted, pour out a little holy water."

It tugs heartstrings and hits as hard as anything either of these icons has done... Of the song, Marshmello said, "It's really heartfelt. This is one of the most emotional songs I've ever released. It's about losing a loved one. Unfortunately, a lot of us can relate to that. When I showed the initial idea to Jelly Roll and told him the story, he loved it. He's an open book, and it was really great to see how it resonated. It inspired me to go in even more on the production and get creative with the country elements. He definitely brought it home to where it is now."

"Holy Water" marks the second country leaning collaboration from the genre bending artist and producer who first made history in the genre when he collaborated with Kane Brown for "Miles On It." The song took flight as "the first song ever to debut at #1 on both the Top Dance/Electronic Songs Chart and Top Country Songs Chart." The release showcases Marshmello's ability to seamlessly traverse genres and arrives on the heels of earlier 2025 releases including "Worlds Apart" [feat. Feat. AR/CO] and "Save My Love" [with Ellie Goulding & AVAION], and "Slow Motion" [with Jonas Brothers].

